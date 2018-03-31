Rodgers sees red over 'disgraceful' tackle as Celtic close in on seventh straight title

Andrew Davies saw red in the first half at Celtic Park.

CELTIC LOOK SET for a seventh successive league title after a 3-0 stroll on Saturday over Scottish Premiership tailenders Ross County whose cause was not helped by captain Andrew Davies’ first-half red card.

A Moussa Dembele penalty and second-half goals from Stuart Armstrong and Tom Rogic gave Celtic a 12-point advantage over bitter rivals Rangers and also Aberdeen.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was furious over the foul by Davies on Scott Brown that resulted in a straight red card.

“There is no doubt the challenge on him (Brown) was disgraceful,” said Rodgers.

“We have seen a lot of challenges and there are question marks over them but that is one of the worst I’ve seen since I’ve been up here.

“There was no intent to play the ball. But I feel for the Ross County staff who are trying to keep this team in the league, I feel for the supporters who travelled all the way down.

“You get your captain, who has probably got his most important game on Tuesday (against Partick Thistle), makes a really poor challenge.”

Rangers showed some mettle in coming back from 2-0 down to secure a 2-2 draw away at Motherwell and end a run of two successive defeats.

James Tavernier converted a contentious penalty six minutes into the second-half and former Motherwell striker Jamie Murphy showed little sentiment in scoring Rangers’ second on his first appearance at his old stomping ground since 2013.

Rangers manager Graeme Murty said his half-time team talk had paid off.

“I actually challenged them to stand up and take some ownership and accountability — and they did that fantastically well in the second half,” said Murty.

“The players will reflect on a decent second-half performance, but we simply didn’t deal with what Motherwell threw at us in the first.”

Aberdeen drew level on points with Greg Stewart’s double helping the Dons to a 4-1 win over St Johnstone on a terrible pitch at Pittodrie.

“In fairness to both sets of players, it’s difficult conditions out there and there’s a pattern to me saying that after home games at the moment,” said Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.

“It’s a challenge to bring a bit of quality.

“I’m particularly pleased for Greg Stewart. By his own admission he’s probably not done enough to go and play week-in, week-out.

“He’s played his way into the team through his training.”

