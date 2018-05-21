Celtic are coming to Dublin to play Shamrock Rovers this summer

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Aaron Bolger (right) and Celtic's Tom Rogic when the sides played last year.

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL host Celtic in a friendly at Tallaght Stadium, it has been announced.

The Glasgow club, who wrapped up a domestic â€˜double-trebleâ€™ on Saturday before facing a Republic of Ireland XI in Scott Brownâ€™s testimonial yesterday, are coming to Dublin to play Rovers on 7 July (3pm kick-off).

Brendan Rodgersâ€™ side will use the game as preparation for their Champions League qualifiers.

Rovers, meanwhile, are likely to field a second-string team as the fixture is scheduled for a day after their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division meeting with Cork City at Turnerâ€™s Cross.

The sides played in a similar game last summer, with Celtic strolling to a 9-0 victory.

