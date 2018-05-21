Celtic are coming to Dublin to play Shamrock Rovers this summer

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL host Celtic in a friendly at Tallaght Stadium, it has been announced.
The Glasgow club, who wrapped up a domestic â€˜double-trebleâ€™ on Saturday before facing a Republic of Ireland XI in Scott Brownâ€™s testimonial yesterday, are coming to Dublin to play Rovers on 7 July (3pm kick-off).
Brendan Rodgersâ€™ side will use the game as preparation for their Champions League qualifiers.
Rovers, meanwhile, are likely to field a second-string team as the fixture is scheduled for a day after their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division meeting with Cork City at Turnerâ€™s Cross.
The sides played in a similar game last summer, with Celtic strolling to a 9-0 victory.
