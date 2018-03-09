  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Celtics lock up playoff spot, Curry hurt as Warriors edge Spurs

By The42 Team Friday 9 Mar 2018, 7:58 AM
10 hours ago 2,394 Views No Comments
Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving.
THE BOSTON CELTICS secured a spot in the NBA playoffs after overcoming the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-109 last night.

Kyrie Irving returned after missing Monday’s game to lead Boston with 23 points, eight assists and two steals.

But it was the Celtics’ bench that really led the way as they outscored Minnesota’s relievers 42-20.

Marcus Morris had 17 points while going three for five from long distance.

“Marcus is a hard guy to guard at the three because of his size, and also at the four because he spreads the floor so much,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters after the game. ”He’s in a good groove right now.”

As well as Boston (46-20) played, there was a sombre mood in the locker room after the game as the team’s minds were on second-year forward Jaylen Brown.

The 21-year-old had a scary fall in the fourth quarter when he fell on his back and neck after losing his balance on the rim following a fast-break dunk.

Brown was down for an extended period but was able to get up and walk off on his own.

Boston announced Brown suffered concussion-like symptoms and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

“I was terrified,” Marcus Smart said. “I’ve done that fall in high school the exact same way. It’s hard to see that.”

Meanwhile, reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors prevailed 110-107 against the San Antonio Spurs.

However, it may have come at a cost after two-time MVP Stephen Curry reinjured his troublesome ankle.

Curry tweaked his ankle just over two minutes into the game, which the Warriors won thanks to Kevin Durant’s 37 points and 11 rebounds.

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Brooklyn Nets 125-111 Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat 108-99 Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics 117-109 Minnesota Timberwolves
Oklahoma City Thunder 115-87 Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors 110-107 San Antonio Spurs

