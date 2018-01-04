  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 4 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Allardyce says €30 million striker could feature for Everton against Liverpool

The Toffees boss says Cenk Tosun is discussing personal terms as he nears a switch from Besiktas.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Jan 2018, 1:53 PM
5 hours ago 6,225 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3781315

EVERTON MANAGER SAM Allardyce has confirmed the club are negotiating personal terms with Cenk Tosun and could finalise the €30 million signing of the Besiktas striker before tomorrow night’s FA Cup third-round tie against local rivals Liverpool.

The Toffees have been urgently seeking attacking reinforcements after struggling in the absence of Romelu Lukaku, who was sold to Manchester United in July. A slow start to the campaign saw Ronald Koeman sacked in October, to be replaced by Allardyce after a month of struggle under caretaker David Unsworth.

Despite an initial upturn in form under the ex-England manager, Everton have scored just once in their last four matches, leaving supporters desperate for Tosun’s arrival to be finalised.

Questioned about the status of deal, Allardyce told a news conference: “I think it’s personal terms is the final stage. After some long negotiation we’ve got to that stage now. So that might happen before the cup. Might even be getting [him] ready before the cup if we’re lucky, but I think there’s a medical to go through so that might be tight. Securing the player is the biggest concern.”

Asked if Tosun could even feature on the bench at Anfield, Allardyce added: “Possibly. [It] depends on his overall fitness. We wouldn’t want to risk damaging him, in terms of he hasn’t trained for a few days. There’s lots of mental energy you burn waiting for the move you want. That assessment will come from the medical or fitness staff.”

The former Crystal Palace manager also identified the qualities that convinced Everton to move for the 26-year-old.

“Pedigree, really,” he said. “The pedigree that he has. What he has shown, the age he is. We’ve not got that many players in that elite block of age in our squad. Hopefully he will come to the club and show he is good value for money. If we get the transfer done and he is successful for us by scoring goals it will be an exceptionally good deal for us.

“We’ve searched high and low for a long time at the club before I arrived. This one was one we focused on as quickly as we can.”

Dean Kiely departs Preston to join Crystal Palace as goalkeeping coach

Fans’ favourite Buckley returns to Bohemians after turbulent year away

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Inter rule out move for out-of-favour Man United man Mkhitaryan
Inter rule out move for out-of-favour Man United man Mkhitaryan
Remember Diego Forlan? He's still going strong at 38 and has just completed a move to Hong Kong
Burnley star ends Arsenal and Man City transfer talk by penning new deal
ARSENAL
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Is Jack Wilshere back and more Arsenal-Chelsea talking points
Late drama sees Arsenal claim point against Chelsea in Premier League thriller
FOOTBALL
'We do not have to hear every day from the people of Munich how good the player is'
'We do not have to hear every day from the people of Munich how good the player is'
Going nowhere: Mourinho describes Manchester United resignation reports as 'garbage'
Allardyce says €30 million striker could feature for Everton against Liverpool
LEINSTER
Analysis: Exciting James Lowe bringing a smile to Leinster faces
Analysis: Exciting James Lowe bringing a smile to Leinster faces
'It's really special being able to come in every day and do something you love with your best friends'
Carbery uses injury lay-off to work on place-kicking with Ireland coach Murphy
MUNSTER
Van Graan dismisses suggestion Munster have a discipline problem
Van Graan dismisses suggestion Munster have a discipline problem
'There was never any intention to leave': CJ wants to repay Munster and Ireland loyalty
Arnold out of Munster's Champions Cup games after three-week ban for red card

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie