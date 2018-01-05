  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Everton announce signing of £25million Besiktas striker during Merseyside derby

Cenk Tosun has been challenged with helping to solve Everton’s lack of Premier League goals after joining from Besiktas.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Jan 2018, 9:27 PM
9 hours ago 7,203 Views 14 Comments
EVERTON HAVE MOVED to alleviate their goalscoring problems by completing the signing of Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun on a four-and-a-half-year-deal.

Cenk3 Source: Everton

The Toffees sold Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United in a deal said to be worth £75million in the last transfer window and have struggled to fill the Belgian’s void, scoring just 25 goals in 22 Premier League matches.

But manager Sam Allardyce’s attacking options have been bolstered, with the club having agreed a reported £25million deal with Super Lig champions Besiktas for Tosun.

The deal was announced on Friday, during half-time of the Toffees’ FA Cup third-round clash with neighbours Liverpool at Anfield.

“It feels great to be an Everton player,” Tosun told evertontv. “I’m really happy to be here and happy that everything is done. I’m really excited to play for Everton as soon as possible. Everton is a great club with a big history and a big culture and I’m looking forward to showing the fans the kind of player I am.

“I bring my skills here and everybody is going to see what kind of player I am. I believe I can be a good player in the Premier League for Everton.

“The Premier League is a strong league, I know that, so my own physical strength will help me. Also I can use both feet the same and I believe I am a good striker in the box.

cenktosun-cropped_h2lie2yqyf6b1tju8xvczkssg Cenk Tosun, who has joined Everton

“I’m really looking forward to training with my team-mates and getting to know them and, of course, I want to play as soon as possible. The Tottenham game will be the first game I am available for and I’m very excited about it already.”

Tosun scored 20 goals in 33 league appearances last term to steer Besiktas to the title and has netted another eight in 16 appearances this term.

Born in Germany, Tosun started his career at Eintracht Frankfurt before moving to Gaziantepspor in January 2011. The Turkey international then made the switch to Besiktas ahead of the 2014-15 campaign.

Everton made a poor start to the season, which led to the sacking of Ronald Koeman in October. However, they have made a resurgence under Allardyce to climb to ninth in the table, despite going four games without a win.

Everton announce signing of £25million Besiktas striker during Merseyside derby
