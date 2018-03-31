  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 31 March, 2018
Challenge Cup semi-final line up confirmed after Cardiff's impressive win at Murrayfield

The Blues will face French opposition in the last four after getting past Edinburgh this evening.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 7:53 PM
1 hour ago 2,850 Views No Comments
GLOUCESTER’S REWARD FOR dumping Connacht out of the Challenge Cup is a home semi-final against English rivals Newcastle Falcons as the last four pairings were confirmed.

Lewis Ludlow celebrates after the game with Charlie Sharples Gloucester are back in the semi-finals after their win over Connacht earlier. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The two-time winners out-gunned Connacht in a madcap quarter-final tie at the Sportsground earlier, and will host Newcastle at Kingsholm next month for a place in the final.

Gloucester were beaten in last year’s decider by Stade Francais but will be hoping to go one step better this term and secure a place in next season’s Champions Cup.

The other semi-final will see Cardiff Blues — who advanced through with a stunning 20-6 victory over Edinburgh at Murrayfield this evening — face French side Pau, after they pulled off an upset of their own last night.

With former Munster players Dave Foley, Sean Dougal and Paddy Butler in their side, the Top 14 outfit knocked the holders out as they edged a pulsating tie with Stade Francais 35-32.

The games will be played over the weekend of 20/21/22 April with kick-off times and live television coverage details to be announced in due course.

Challenge Cup semi-finals:

  • Cardiff Blues v Pau, Cardiff Arms Park
  • Gloucester Rugby v Newcastle Falcons, Kingsholm

‘That’s a piece of individual brilliance’ – Conway’s moment of Munster magic

Connacht out-gunned by Gloucester in crazy Challenge Cup quarter-final

