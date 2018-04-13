  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 13 April, 2018
Liverpool to face Roma in Champions League semi-final

The first legs of the ties will take place on 24 and 25 April, with the second legs on 1 and 2 May.

By AFP Friday 13 Apr 2018, 12:16 PM
1 hour ago 17,807 Views 41 Comments
The Champions League trophy (file pic).
Image: Mandoga Media
The Champions League trophy (file pic).
The Champions League trophy (file pic).
Image: Mandoga Media

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS REAL Madrid will play Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Champions League while Liverpool face AS Roma.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real will go to Bayern’s Allianz Arena for the first leg while Liverpool will host Roma at Anfield in their first match, after Friday’s draw.

Real, who have won the competition 12 times, reached the semi-finals by fighting off a remarkable Juventus comeback before Ronaldo scored a late penalty to give them a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Roma produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in Champions League history to knock out Lionel Messi’s Barcelona with a 3-0 victory in the Italian capital that gave them an unexpected win on away goals over the two legs.

Bundesliga champions Bayern, who named Niko Kovac as their next coach minutes before the draw, eased past Sevilla in their quarter-final.

Liverpool beat runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate to set up their meeting with Roma, a repeat of the 1984 European Cup final that the English side won on penalties.

© – AFP, 2018

