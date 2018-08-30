This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ronaldo set for Man United reunion in Champions League group stages

The four English clubs discovered their opponents for this year’s group stages in Monaco this evening.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 30 Aug 2018, 6:14 PM
57 minutes ago 8,892 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/4210687
Kaka during this evening's draw in Monaco.
Image: Harold Cunningham - UEFA
Kaka during this evening's draw in Monaco.
Kaka during this evening's draw in Monaco.
Image: Harold Cunningham - UEFA

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE been handed a tough draw for the Champions League group stages, with Jose Mourinho’s side set for a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Group H.

United were drawn alongside Italian champions Juventus, Valencia and Young Boys of Switzerland in the 2018/19 group stages, which get underway on Tuesday 18 September.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will face Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade in Group C as Jurgen Klopp’s side bid to go one step better than last season and lift a sixth European crown. 

Premier League champions Manchester City will be pleased with their draw after being pitted against Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon and German outfit Hoffenheim in Group F, while Tottenham face a formidable challenge in Group B alongside three former European champions in Barcelona, PSV and Inter. 

The 32 qualified clubs will compete over six matchdays from September to December. 

Fixture details will be announced by Uefa later this evening. 

Champions League 2018/19 group stage draw:

