It’s an all-Premier League affair in tonight’s first leg at Anfield.
Team news sees Dejan Lovren come in for the injured Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin replace Georgino Wijnaldum for the Reds.
Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has left out former Liverpool attacker Raheem Sterling for Ilkay Gundogan. It looks like three at the back for City.
Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Laporte; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Silva, Sane, Gabriel Jesus.
TWO MORE CHAMPIONS League quarter-finals this evening, as Liverpool hist Manchester City and Barcelona entertain Roma.
The all-English tie at Anfield promises to be a thrilling match-up over two legs, and the atmosphere on Merseyside has been red-hot all afternoon.
With home fans lining the streets from early on, the Man City bus was pelted with bottles and cans as it arrived at the ground.
COMMENTS (8)