Team news sees Dejan Lovren come in for the injured Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin replace Georgino Wijnaldum for the Reds.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has left out former Liverpool attacker Raheem Sterling for Ilkay Gundogan. It looks like three at the back for City.

Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Salah, Firmino.