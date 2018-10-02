This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bayern's struggles continue as they're held by Ajax, Roma fire five while Lyon salvage draw

Elsewhere, Benfica beat AEK Athens 3-2.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 10:42 PM
1 hour ago 991 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4265447
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH’S RECENT struggles continued as Ajax held them to a 1-1 draw in their Champions League Group E clash.

After winning their opening seven games of the season under new coach Niko Kovac, the Bundesliga champions had picked up just one point in their last two games against Augsburg and Hertha Berlin before the Dutch side’s visit to the Allianz Arena.

They looked like they would get back on track when Mats Hummels’ fourth-minute header put them ahead, but Erik ten Hag’s youthful side bounced back in style, levelling midway through the half thanks to Noussair Mazraoui’s fine strike.

Substitute James Rodriguez came closest to finding an undeserved winner for Bayern in the second period, while Donny van de Beek will be left to rue a golden opportunity 20 minutes from time for Ajax when he fired wide with only Manuel Neuer to beat.

Elsewhere, Edin Dzeko took his goal tally against Viktoria Plzen to eight in five games with a second consecutive hat-trick against the Czech champions as Roma got their Champions League campaign back on track with a 5-0 win.

Italy: AS Roma v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Champions League Group G Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

After slipping to a 3-0 reverse against Real Madrid in their Group G opener, Eusebio Di Francesco’s side took charge against Plzen who gave Dzeko the kind of space he has been craving all season as he netted two first-half goals.

The Bosnian striker scored a hat-trick against Plzen in the Europa League in 2016-17 and history repeated itself, but not before he provided a key contribution towards Roma’s third, which was scored by Cengiz Under.

Justin Kluivert scored his first goal for the club, stroking the ball home after Under’s effort was saved, before Dzeko rose to head home a corner in the dying moments of an excellent night for Di Francesco’s men.

Meanwhile, Lyon scored twice inside two second-half minutes to salvage a late 2-2 home draw with Shakhtar Donetsk and stay top of Group F.

Imago 20181002 Source: Imago/PA Images

Memphis Depay’s second-half introduction sparked a remarkable fightback that saw Moussa Dembele and Leo Dubois net 119 seconds apart at an empty Groupama Stadium.

Lyon, shock 2-1 winners at Manchester City a fortnight ago, were forced to play this match beyond closed doors as punishment for crowd disturbances during last season’s Europa League, and the eerie atmosphere initially played into Shakhtar’s hands.

Junior Moraes struck a double either side of half-time to put the visitors within reach of a second Champions League away victory in 10 attempts but, despite their earlier dominance, Dembele and Dubois’ rescue act ultimately left them clinging onto a second consecutive draw.

And, Benfica ended their Champions League hoodoo as Alfa Semedo scored a stunning goal to secure a 3-2 victory at AEK Athens in Group E.

Greece Soccer Champions League Source: AP/PA Images

Viktor Klonaridis’ second-half double looked to have clinched a share of the spoils for AEK, who had taken full advantage of Ruben Dias’ red card late in the first half.

Yet Benfica, who were 2-0 up by the 15th minute thanks to Haris Seferovic and Alex Grimaldo, rallied through substitute Semedo’s solo effort on his debut in the Champions League proper.

The victory ends Benfica’s eight-match losing streak in the competition, getting them off the mark in a tightly-contested Group E.#

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    From Russia with Love: CKSA Moscow stun Real Madrid as Champions League holders suffer away defeat
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Champions League frustration for Man United as Valencia depart Old Trafford with a point
    Champions League frustration for Man United as Valencia depart Old Trafford with a point
    As it happened: Man United vs Valencia, Champions League
    'He has sacrificed himself' - Fellaini embodies the spirit that Man United need, says Mourinho
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold makes shortlist for best young footballer in the world prize
    Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold makes shortlist for best young footballer in the world prize
    Reborn Sturridge an extra weapon in Liverpool's armoury
    Adrian Mutu's latest appeal against order to pay Chelsea €17.1m compensation rejected

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie