This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 20 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New Villa boss Smith gets off to a winning start, Leeds miss chance to go top

West Brom also failed to regain number one spot in the Championship.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 8:43 PM
25 minutes ago 596 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4297478
Tammy Abraham's goal saw Aston Villa beat Swansea City 1-0
Tammy Abraham's goal saw Aston Villa beat Swansea City 1-0
Tammy Abraham's goal saw Aston Villa beat Swansea City 1-0

DEAN SMITH GOT off to a winning start as Aston Villa manager, with Tammy Abraham’s early goal securing a 1-0 victory over Swansea City in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Leeds United missed out on the chance to regain top spot, with Marcelo Bielsa going down 2-1 to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

West Brom suffered a similar fate, with the Baggies beaten 1-0 by Wigan Athletic, who bounced back from their thrashing at the hands of Preston North End last time out.

Ipswich Town now sit bottom after they lost to Queens Park Rangers, while Birmingham City made it nine games unbeaten by overcoming Stoke City.

New Villa boss Smith and assistant John Terry could hardly have asked for a better start to his maiden game in charge, with Abraham putting his side ahead eight minutes in at Villa Park.

Abraham played on loan at Swansea last term, and he got the better of his former club when he planted home a brilliant header from Ahmed El Mohamady’s cross.

It was a fourth goal in seven league games for Abraham, and the Chelsea loanee would have had another if not for a fine save from Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

Swansea had chances of their own – Bersant Celina and Jay Fulton passing up decent opportunities – but Villa held firm to secure the points in a fitting tribute to their late former owner Doug Ellis.

After a rampant start to the campaign, it is now just one win from five Championship games for Leeds, who are starting to feel the strain of playing at the intensity Bielsa requires.

Danny Graham’s header had Blackburn in front inside two minutes, and although Mateusz Klich restored parity on the stroke of half-time, the visitors – supported by close to 8,000 travelling fans – came undone in the second half.

It was a set-piece that proved the difference, Darragh Lenihan escaping his marker to head in and give the hosts’ victory.

The result leaves Leeds in fourth place, three points ahead of Blackburn.

Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship - Ewood Park Source: Dave Howarth

West Brom would have moved top – temporarily at least – with a point or better, but Darren Moore’s side were unusually timid in front of goal as their seven-match unbeaten league run came to an end.

Josh Windass got the goal for Wigan, coolly slotting past the impressive Sam Johnstone with 16 minutes remaining.

And the Baggies’ misery was compounded late on, Livermore picking up a second yellow before Ahmed Hegazi squandered a late chance to snatch a draw.

Dean Gerken’s calamity 13 minutes into Saturday’s clash at Portman Road rather set the tone for a miserable day struggling Ipswich – the goalkeeper fumbling Luke Freeman’s corner into his own net.

Things never really improved, and QPR had their second when Tomer Hemed struck from the spot on the stroke of half-time.

One team that are not struggling for consistency are Birmingham, who saw off Stoke, managed by former Blues boss Gary Rowett, thanks to Che Adams’ 81st-minute strike, and City are now unbeaten in nine league matches, winning three of their last five.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run
    Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run
    Juve's winning run ends despite record Ronaldo goal
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    LEINSTER
    'We're aware of teams close to here ringing up young players and selling them stories' - Leo Cullen
    'We're aware of teams close to here ringing up young players and selling them stories' - Leo Cullen
    'Nothing fazes him': Cullen backs Larmour to take on Toulouse
    Cullen acutely aware of outside interest in Leinster talent as he wishes McCarthy well
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Chelsea draw an 'awful' result for 'best team' Man Utd - Mourinho
    Chelsea draw an 'awful' result for 'best team' Man Utd - Mourinho
    Watch: Mourinho in furious bust-up with Chelsea staff after late drama
    As it happened: Chelsea v Manchester United, Premier League
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    De Bruyne returns from injury in comfortable Man City win over Burnley
    De Bruyne returns from injury in comfortable Man City win over Burnley
    As it happened: Huddersfield Town v Liverpool, Premier League
    Chelsea salvage unbeaten record with Barkley's 96th-minute equaliser against Man Utd

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie