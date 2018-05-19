  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 19 May, 2018
'I'd love to leave this club knowing they'll be staying in top-level European rugby'

All Black Charles Piutau plays his final Ulster game in tomorrow’s crucial play-off against Ospreys in Belfast.

By Adam McKendry Saturday 19 May 2018, 10:27 AM
27 minutes ago 975 Views No Comments
THIS ISN’T HOW it was supposed to go.

When Charles Piutau signed for Ulster, he was billed as the box-office name that got them over the line — that extra bit of magic the Kingspan Stadium outfit needed to compete with the Leinsters, Munsters and Glasgows of the Guinness Pro14.

Instead, the former All Black will bow out by hoping to leave Ulster with top-tier European rugby for next season, rather than in a final or even a play-off game of some description.

Charles Piutau after his final home match Source: Brian Little/INPHO

A tough season for the northern province, undoubtedly not what Piutau signed up for, has left him packing his bags knowing that he won’t be taking a medal with him out the door.

He has been box-office quality. From his outrageous out-the-back offload to Jacob Stockdale in Ulster’s pre-season friendly with Northampton prior to last season, to the partnership he’s formed with the young winger this season, Piutau has been good to watch.

The 26-year old will leave for Bristol Bears next season, where he will link up with his brother Siale, and ahead of his impending move, Piutau says he has no regrets so far since leaving his native New Zealand.

“I think for myself, the decision was a decision that I was always going to be happy with,” Piutau says. “I knew I wasn’t going to look back.

“Being over here and the experiences, starting with Wasps, then here, was well above what I expected, not only on the field but off the field. It’s been a life experience.

“Experiencing different cultures, and seeing this side of the world really opened my eyes and I wouldn’t have changed it for anything else.”

This season has had something of a feeling of the long goodbye for the Kiwi flyer, who was announced to be heading back to England before the campaign even began, the marquee player again on borrowed time at a club. And yet it will still be a difficult moment when he finally ends his two-year association with Ulster tomorrow.

“It’s always tough saying goodbye,” he admits. “Team-mates have become family members now. It’s a home from home, a city where I have been living for a couple of years. It’s definitely going to be tough, but I will have great memories to take away from here, and a lot of friendships which I will keep.”

Charles Piutau Source: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

And, of course, with no trophies or medals to reminisce upon, it would be remiss not to ask what memories he’ll take away from Belfast.

“Just how big rugby is in the city, and how much it means to the fans is something special. Playing in the home stadium is something I love. At club level it’s something special,” he says with a smile. “Playing back in New Zealand, the atmosphere’s [different] as [the stadiums] are not that packed playing Super Rugby.”

Piutau even offers a much brighter outlook on Ulster’s fortunes going forward than many would predict, arguing the young core is there in the province’s academy, particularly among the backs.

Although he may not be a part of it, the All Black believes that fans should be optimistic going into next season, with new head coach Dan McFarland at the helm and with a new philosophy focusing on the next generation.

“I definitely see a lot of guys either going away or retiring, and there are a lot of younger guys coming through that are going to come through a phase of building into the future, and what a great time to do it with a new head coach coming in,” Piutau says.

“But I definitely see the future bright for the team with the talent that is coming through — a number of academy guys making their debuts. You see the talent that’s there and although it’s sad to see some of the experience that’s leaving, to see the talent that’s coming through, it’s not so bad.”

So, to tomorrow, and a final flourish.

The Ospreys stand between Ulster and that coveted final place in the Champions Cup for next season as the two sides enter the do-or-die stage of the season, even if they’d rather the game [KO 3.05pm, Kingspan Stadium] wasn’t for this particular prize.

Of course, the last time these two sides met — only a month ago at the same venue — a defence-dominated clash saw the Ulstermen edge it 8-0 thanks to a late Jacob Stockdale try, so the form at least leans in the favour of the hosts.

Charles Piutau with Adam Beard Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

But with Dan Lydiate and Justin Tipuric both available for this game having been absent in the low-scoring affair, Allen Clarke’s men will be a more threatening prospect, particularly if that defence shows up in Belfast again.

In a season that will be rapidly consigned to the history books and put under lock and key, Ulster can at least salvage some minuscule amount of joy by taking their place at Europe’s top table again — if they win.

“From the last game we played in here, their defence is very strong. We probably had a whole second half trying to get across that line,” Piutau admits.

“It was a physical battle, they pride themselves on their contact and stuff like that, and they have very experienced backs with the likes of Dan Biggar who controls the team.

“In sport and as a rugby player it’s games like this you want to be a part of and games like this players show what they can do in those pressure moments.

“It’s an exciting challenge ahead, not only for myself but for the team. We’re looking forward to it and, as I said, we know there’s a lot at stake. I’d love to leave this club knowing they’ll be staying in top-level European rugby, and for the younger players coming through to experience that.”

Adam McKendry
sport@the42.ie

