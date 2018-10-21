This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 22 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chasing Kona: From 60-a-day smoker to elite Ironman

Dubliner Rob Cummins gave up smoking at 27 and rose to the top of one of the world’s toughest endurance sports.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 10:00 AM
23 hours ago 30,008 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/4296171

IN 1999, ROB Cummins sat on his couch flicking through channels, smoking a cigarette and nursing a hangover.

He landed on coverage of the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii – the latest installment of which took place last weekend. 

After watching the grueling race (comprising of a 3.9km swim, 180km bike and a marathon) he decided to make a small change to his lifestyle that would go on to alter the course of his life – he gave up cigarettes.

Now, almost 20 years on, Cummins is attempting to reach the start-line of Kona for the third time, attempting to bounce back from a back surgery a few years ago. 

This is the story of how a 60-a-day smoker found himself Chasing Kona.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Wayne Rooney fires DC United into MLS play-offs
    Wayne Rooney fires DC United into MLS play-offs
    Icardi settles Milan derby with dramatic late winner
    Palace miss penalty and lose to late Everton double
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Sarri: Chelsea fans must respect Mourinho
    Sarri: Chelsea fans must respect Mourinho
    Mourinho's 'raw emotion' during Chelsea touchline drama is no problem for Gary Neville
    Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run
    BOXING
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    ULSTER
    'I think our players are getting better and putting their hands up for Ireland'
    'I think our players are getting better and putting their hands up for Ireland'
    'It has definitely been everything I thought it would be and more' - Zebo
    'We got a glimmer of what we're capable of' - Ulster still a work in progress

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie