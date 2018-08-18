This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Oh, and just in case you missed it… Harry Kane has finally scored a goal in August! What a day for the young man. His cool and composed strike wrapped up a 3-1 win for Tottenham against Fulham in today’s other London derby. So many London derbies.

So it’s as you were for Sarri, who names the exact same starting XI as the one which dispatched Huddersfield in West Yorkshire last weekend.

His Napoli pal Jorginho made the perfect debut by netting a goal from the penalty on his first competitive outing in blue (well, technically it was yellow), while Pedro and N’Golo Kante both made goalscoring starts to the new season as well.

Unai Emery, meanwhile, has opted for two changes to the side which was comfortably beaten by Pep Guardiola’s champions last weekend. The defeat was not too unexpected, but the meek manner of the 2-0 loss looked very similar to displays of old under Arsene Wenger.

Emery will want to put his own stamp on this bold new era at the Emirates. Today he brings Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi into the fray, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles out injured and Aaron Ramsey dropping to the bench.

With 45 minutes to go before kick-off, how do we see this one going? Let us know below!


Poll Results:





So, today’s teams will line out as:

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Willian, Morata, Pedro.

Subs: Hazard, Caballero, Moses, Kovacic, Giroud, Zappacosta, Christensen.

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Papastathopoulos, Mustafi, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi, Aubameyang.

Subs: Elneny, Ramsey, Lacazette, Torreira, Lichtsteiner, Leno, Welbeck.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s London derby live from Stamford Bridge.

It’s the dawn of new eras at both Chelsea and Arsenal and today’s game presents the first chance for Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery to face off against one another — in a competitive game, at least.

The pair battled it out in a pre-season friendly a few weeks ago at the Aviva Stadium, with the Gunner’s coming out on top via a penalty shootout in front of 46,000 spectators in Dublin.

Today’s match has a bit more riding on it. Emery got off to a losing start in his debut campaign in the Premier League with a 2-0 defeat to champions Man City a week ago.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are up and running with three points on the board already thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win over Huddersfield last weekend.

Both sides will be itching to add a bit of early-season momentum to their campaigns here today. Kick-off is just an hour away at 5.30pm.

