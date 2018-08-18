Chelsea welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge for a London derby which pits Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery against one another for the first time.
Oh, and just in case you missed it… Harry Kane has finally scored a goal in August! What a day for the young man. His cool and composed strike wrapped up a 3-1 win for Tottenham against Fulham in today’s other London derby. So many London derbies.
1 - Harry Kane has scored a Premier League goal in August for the first time ever, in his 15th game in the month. Finally.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 18, 2018
The players have arrived at Stamford Bridge. As Chris Waddle famously said, ‘they’re all just headphones!’
So it’s as you were for Sarri, who names the exact same starting XI as the one which dispatched Huddersfield in West Yorkshire last weekend.
His Napoli pal Jorginho made the perfect debut by netting a goal from the penalty on his first competitive outing in blue (well, technically it was yellow), while Pedro and N’Golo Kante both made goalscoring starts to the new season as well.
Unai Emery, meanwhile, has opted for two changes to the side which was comfortably beaten by Pep Guardiola’s champions last weekend. The defeat was not too unexpected, but the meek manner of the 2-0 loss looked very similar to displays of old under Arsene Wenger.
Emery will want to put his own stamp on this bold new era at the Emirates. Today he brings Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi into the fray, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles out injured and Aaron Ramsey dropping to the bench.
So, today’s teams will line out as:
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Willian, Morata, Pedro.
Subs: Hazard, Caballero, Moses, Kovacic, Giroud, Zappacosta, Christensen.
Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Papastathopoulos, Mustafi, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi, Aubameyang.
Subs: Elneny, Ramsey, Lacazette, Torreira, Lichtsteiner, Leno, Welbeck.
Here's your Chelsea team to take on Arsenal! 💪 #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/wvXW4bBv6J— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 18, 2018
One hour until kick-off ✅— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 18, 2018
Time for us to reveal our @premierleague team news... #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/tcUkgmsXc8
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s London derby live from Stamford Bridge.
It’s the dawn of new eras at both Chelsea and Arsenal and today’s game presents the first chance for Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery to face off against one another — in a competitive game, at least.
The pair battled it out in a pre-season friendly a few weeks ago at the Aviva Stadium, with the Gunner’s coming out on top via a penalty shootout in front of 46,000 spectators in Dublin.
Today’s match has a bit more riding on it. Emery got off to a losing start in his debut campaign in the Premier League with a 2-0 defeat to champions Man City a week ago.
Chelsea, on the other hand, are up and running with three points on the board already thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win over Huddersfield last weekend.
Both sides will be itching to add a bit of early-season momentum to their campaigns here today. Kick-off is just an hour away at 5.30pm.
