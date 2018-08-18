33 mins ago

So it’s as you were for Sarri, who names the exact same starting XI as the one which dispatched Huddersfield in West Yorkshire last weekend.

His Napoli pal Jorginho made the perfect debut by netting a goal from the penalty on his first competitive outing in blue (well, technically it was yellow), while Pedro and N’Golo Kante both made goalscoring starts to the new season as well.

Unai Emery, meanwhile, has opted for two changes to the side which was comfortably beaten by Pep Guardiola’s champions last weekend. The defeat was not too unexpected, but the meek manner of the 2-0 loss looked very similar to displays of old under Arsene Wenger.

Emery will want to put his own stamp on this bold new era at the Emirates. Today he brings Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi into the fray, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles out injured and Aaron Ramsey dropping to the bench.