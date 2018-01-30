Chelsea-Arsenal player swap, Everton's £23 million flop free to leave and all today's transfer gossip

David Luiz is being linked with a move to Arsenal.

HERE ARE THE good, the bad, and the unlikely football moves being talked about today…

Chelsea and Arsenal could be set for a player swap, with David Luiz potentially part of the deal to take Olivier Giroud to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are also understood to have ruled out selling Eden Hazard, even if Man City put together a £200 million offer, which would break the world record transfer fee.

Ireland international Kevin Long could see his opportunities at Burnley limited further, with the club reportedly targeting £10 million-rated Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall.

Davy Klaassen could be set to leave Everton. Source: Anthony Devlin

Having only joined Everton for £23.6 million in the summer, Davy Klaassen could be set to leave on loan, with Toffees boss Sam Allardyce indicating he is free to depart.

Man City outcast Eliaquim Mangala is in line for a loan move to Newcastle.

Aymeric Laporte of Athletic Bilbao is closing in on a move to Man City. Source: Adam Davy

City, meanwhile, are also preparing to bring in a defender, with £57 million-rated Aymeric Laporte reportedly on his way from Athletic Bilbao.

Pep Guardiola’s side are also close to signing England U21 international Jack Harrison from New York City for a fee of around £4 million, with the player likely to be immediately loaned out to Middlesbrough.

Inter striker Mauro Icardi, who has been linked with Real Madrid in recent times, has put up a cryptic “goodbye” post on his social media.

Retro deal of the day: Didier Deschamps to Chelsea

Didier Deschamps pictured playing for Chelsea in 1999. Source: EMPICS Sport

Nicknamed “the water-carrier” by former France team-mate Eric Cantona, Deschamps arrived at Chelsea amid high expectations in 1999. He was a World Cup winner by then and had made over 100 appearances in five years with Juventus, winning three Serie A titles and a Champions League in the process.

Despite winning the FA Cup during his time there, Deschamps’ spell at Chelsea, in which he made 27 Premier League appearances, was less than memorable.

After a short spell with Valencia the following season just after captaining France to a Euro 2000 success, Deschamps retired at the age of 32.

Since then, the Bayonne native has embarked on a career in management, taking the reins at Monaco, Juventus and Marseille, before the accepting his current role as boss of the France national team.

Reflecting on his spell at Chelsea in 2010, he told reporters: “Unfortunately it was only a short stay of one year. It was a change culturally for me both in terms of football and off the field as well.”

As a manager, he has been linked with a return to the London side on more than one occasion.

