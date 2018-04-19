  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 19 April, 2018
Chelsea keep top-four hopes alive, Southampton pick up point in relegation battle

Victor Moses’s winner moved Chelsea to within five points of Spurs.

By AFP Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 10:02 PM
1 hour ago 2,643 Views 1 Comment
Moses: Chelsea's saviour.
Image: Anthony Devlin
Moses: Chelsea's saviour.
Moses: Chelsea's saviour.
Image: Anthony Devlin

CHELSEA KEPT THEIR outside chances of chasing down Tottenham Hotspur for a place in next season’s Champions League alive as a much-changed side secured a 2-1 win at Burnley.

At the other end of the table, Southampton crept closer to relegation as a 0-0 draw at Leicester leaves the Saints still four points off safety with just four games remaining to save themselves.

Chelsea closed to within five points of fourth-placed Spurs, but Mauricio Pochettino’s men also have a kinder run-in than their London rivals.

Burnley’s opening day 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge was an early indicator as to how the season would develop for both sides with Sean Dyche’s side now dreaming of qualifying for European competition for the first time since 1967.

However, Burnley’s hopes of leapfrogging Arsenal into sixth were dealt a blow by a first defeat in seven games.

Conte has lamented Chelsea’s inability to take their chances all season, and it was another night to forget for club record signing Alvaro Morata as he passed up a host of opportunities to score just his third goal of 2018.

The Spanish international’s first clear opening was well saved by England World Cup hopeful Nick Pope low to his right.

Pope, though, could arguably have done better when the opening goal arrived on 20 minutes as he punched Victor Moses’s cross into the onrushing Kevin Long and the ball ricocheted off the defender into his own net.

Much worse was to come for Morata on the hour mark when he burst clear on goal, but, with just Pope to beat, side-footed wide of the target.

That miss looked like it could be the turning point in the game when four minutes later Burnley levelled in fortuitous fashion.

Joey Gudmundsson’s long-range effort was heading well wide until it deflected off Ashley Barnes to completely wrong-foot Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Just minutes later, though, Chelsea retook the lead when Moses fired in low at Pope’s near post from Emerson Palmieri’s cross.

Morata then stormed off the field in disgust at himself as he was replaced by Hazard for the final 20 minutes.

At the King Power, Leicester manager Claude Puel took his revenge after Southampton sacked the Frenchman despite finishing eighth and reaching the League Cup final last season by pushing his former employers closer to the drop.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Shane Long had Southampton’s best effort as he was denied by a point-blank save by Leicester’s reserve goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

At the other end, Alex McCarthy also made a smart stop from Jamie Vardy as Southampton at least stopped a run of four straight league defeats.

© – AFP, 2018

Juanmi double blows hole in Atletico title hopes and leaves Barcelona 12 points clear

