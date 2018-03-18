  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Morata scores first goal since Stephen's Day as Chelsea book place in FA Cup semis

Pedro headed Chelsea’s extra-time winner in a 2-1 victory at Leicester.

By AFP Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 7:31 PM
59 minutes ago 1,534 Views 2 Comments
Leicester City v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final Source: Darren Walsh

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea (aet)

PEDRO RODRIGUEZ CAME off the bench to score Chelsea’s extra-time winner in a 2-1 victory at Leicester and book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Alvaro Morata’s first goal since St Stephen’s Day put the visitors on course to bounce back from their Champions League elimination at the hands of Barcelona in midweek.

However, Jamie Vardy’s equaliser 15 minutes from time made them do it the hard way in an extra 30 minutes.

Yet, for all Antonio Conte’s complaints this season about his side’s strength in depth, the Italian was able to call on Pedro to turn the game in Chelsea’s favour when he headed home former Leicester favourite N’Golo Kante’s cross.

Chelsea had lost three of their past four matches to fall behind in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as their European exit.

But victory does at least keep their chances of silverware to end the season alive.

Chelsea will meet Southampton in the last four, while Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur for a place in the final.

Leicester City v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final Source: Michael Regan

The goal Morata craved finally arrived three minutes before half time, but much of the credit must go to Willian who surged through the heart of the Leicester midfield on the counter-attack before feeding Morata.

And Morata coolly clipped the ball beyond the advancing Schmeichel with an assuredness unbefitting of a striker who had gone 13 games without a goal.

Leicester’s search for an equaliser was largely laboured and, even when a big chance did arise, Vardy headed wastefully over when completely unmarked inside the area.

However, the England international made amends 15 minutes from time when he forced the ball home at the third attempt after Vicente Iborra’s first two efforts were blocked and then saved by Willy Caballero.

Only a fine low save from Caballero prevented Vardy from turning the tie completely around eight minutes later as both sides settled for extra time.

Crucially, Conte was able to refresh his side as Pedro, Gary Cahill and Olivier Giroud were all introduced in the first half of extra time.

And it was Pedro who proved the match winner in unfamiliar fashion as he rose to outjump Schmeichel and nod into an unguarded net.

© AFP 2018 

