LIVE: Chelsea v Manchester United, Premier League

Flag 21 Mins

24 mins ago

GOAL FOR CHELSEA! Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United (Rudiger, 21′)

Chelsea lead – and it’s a set piece that proves to be Manchester United’s undoing.

Great work by Hazard down the left again, and he fizzes in a low cross that forces Lindelof to turn the ball behind for a corner.

From that, Rudiger is left unmarked in the United box, and he glances his header into the far corner.

Where was the United marking?