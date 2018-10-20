LIVE: Chelsea v Manchester United, Premier League

Join us for live minute-by-minute updates of Saturday’s early kick-off as Jose Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge.
Liveblog
Jorginho tries to clip a pass over Luke Shaw’s head for Willian to run on to, but there’s a little bit too much meat on it and it runs out for a goal kick.
Scramble in front of Arrizabalaga’s goal as the free arrives in, but Chelsea clear their lines before United can test the keeper.
Alonso ventures forward and gets caught out of position, exposing Chelsea to a United counter down the left through Rashford. Hazard catches up with him and cynically clips him just outside before he can drive into the box. Yellow card.
COULD BE 2-0! Rudiger floats a majestic ball towards Alonso, the United defence go completely AWOL, but Alonso’s touch is heavy and the ball bounces off his foot and out of harm’s way. If he’d controlled it, United were in serious trouble.
And now Rudiger follows Young into the book. He clipped Pogba with his arm while the two challenged in the air, and can’t really have too many complaints.
Hazard gets out in front of Ashley Young and nicks the ball away. Young nicks Hazard’s legs away, and deservedly finds himself in the book. It’s going to be a long 65 minutes…
Now, what can United offer by way of response? They had started the game well but a momentary lapse has cost them dearly.
Paul Pogba is furious, but he only has himself to blame. Rudiger was his man and Pogba allowed him to steal a march of two or three yards at the corner. By the time Pogba woke up to the danger, it was too late.
GOAL FOR CHELSEA! Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United (Rudiger, 21′)
Chelsea lead – and it’s a set piece that proves to be Manchester United’s undoing.
Great work by Hazard down the left again, and he fizzes in a low cross that forces Lindelof to turn the ball behind for a corner.
From that, Rudiger is left unmarked in the United box, and he glances his header into the far corner.
Where was the United marking?
Suspicion of offside as Chelsea attack through Hazard, but there’s no whistle. He pulls the ball back to Kante on the edge of the box but there are too many bodies between him and goal.
CHANCE FOR UNITED! Lukaku is unmarked and has a free header, 10 yards out from Shaw’s cross, but loops it to the left of the far post. He should have hit the target there.
Poor, poor effort. Willian, Luiz and Hazard stand over the free. Luiz signals to the bench that he might try to sneak it under the way, but in the end, it’s Willian who strikes it well high and well wide.
OOOH! Chelsea take the free quickly and Matic clips Hazard right on the edge of the box — the free-kick award with Mike Dean’s typical panache. Chelsea are in a great position here…
Jorginho floats a cross-field pass toward Hazard, and Ashley Young, arm outstretched, clatters through him. This could be a long afternoon for the Belgian.
Lively enough opening few minutes but United haven’t really been able to make many meaningful forays into Chelsea territory just yet.
First flicker of a chance for the hosts but Hazard doesn’t connect properly with his shot.
Eden Hazard appears to be limping in the opening few minutes but nothing too serious, for now.
KICK OFF: Mike Dean is the man in the middle and he gets us underway.
TEAM NEWS: Two changes for United as well — Lindelof and Mata start in place of Bailly and McTominay.
Man Utd: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Rashford, Lukaku, Martial.
TEAM NEWS: Two changes for the hosts — Mateo Kovacic and Alvaro Morata both start; Barkley and Giroud are the two men to miss out.
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Hazard, Morata, Willian.
The international break is over — thank God, say all of you Irish football fans — and the Premier League is back with a bang.
The two weeks off could hardly arrived at a better time for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United. Trailing Newcastle 2-0 after just a matter of minutes, United produced a sensational 3-2 comeback to temporarily lift the cloud that has descended over Old Trafford.
It gets harder before it gets any easier, however. With Juventus waiting in the wings, United first face a trip to Jose old stomping ground to take on Eden Hazard and a Chelsea side in scintillating form.
Can Maurizio Sarri’s men take advantage of the early start to go top of the Premier League?
Kick-off is at 12.30pm.
