This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 28 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea owner Abramovich becomes Israeli citizen - report

The country’s Law of Return gives every Jew, or child or grandchild of a Jew, the right to Israeli citizenship on demand.

By AFP Monday 28 May 2018, 11:13 PM
11 minutes ago 560 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4041583
Chelsea's Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, centre (file pic).
Image: AP/PA Images
Chelsea's Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, centre (file pic).
Chelsea's Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, centre (file pic).
Image: AP/PA Images

RUSSIAN JEWISH BILLIONAIRE and Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich arrived in Israel on Monday after receiving citizenship of the Jewish state, local Channel 10 television reported.

“He landed today in his private aircraft at (Tel Aviv’s) Ben Gurion airport and was presented with an Israeli identity card,” the commercially-owned station said on its evening newscast.

An official at Nativ, a department of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office dealing with Jewish communities in the ex-Soviet Union, said Abramovich had applied for an immigration visa at Israel’s embassy in Moscow, the station said earlier on its website.

“His documents were examined under the ‘Law of Return’ and he was indeed entitled to immigrant status in Israel, and as a result he was issued an immigration visa,” it added.

Spokesmen for Netanyahu’s office contacted by AFP did not confirm or deny the report.

Israel’s Law of Return gives every Jew, or child or grandchild of a Jew, the right to Israeli citizenship on demand.

According to media reports, Abramovich’s British visa has run out and the application process for a new visa has been taking longer than usual.

Amid a spiralling diplomatic crisis between London and Moscow over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent, there have been calls in Britain for sanctions that would hurt super-rich Russians with homes in London.

Abramovich formally has residency in Jersey in the Channel Islands, a tax haven, but has never taken it up.

The Sunday Times put his wealth at £9.3 billion on its Rich List this year. He has owned Chelsea since 2003.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Sevilla pluck new coach from Girona after excellent first season in La Liga>

A nation holds its breath as Mo Salah travels to Spain for treatment>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Euro 2016 champions Portugal held by England's upcoming World Cup opponents
Euro 2016 champions Portugal held by England's upcoming World Cup opponents
Sevilla pluck new coach from Girona after excellent first season in La Liga
Manchester United given the green light to set up their new women's team
HURLING
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool agree deal for â¬50 million Monaco star
Liverpool agree deal for €50 million Monaco star
A nation holds its breath as Mo Salah travels to Spain for treatment
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
FRANCE
Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against France
Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against France
Three debuts made as Ireland go down to Les Bleus at rain-soaked Stade de France
As it happened: France v Ireland, international friendly

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie