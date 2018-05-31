Chelsea perform u-turn and put plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge on hold

Stamford Bridge was due to be knocked down and replaced with a new 60,000-seater stadium.

Stamford Bridge was due to be knocked down and replaced with a new 60,000-seater stadium.

CHELSEA HAVE POSTPONED plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge, citing ‘unfavorable investment climate’ as the decision to shelve the proposals for a new 60,000-seater stadium.

The project moved one step closer in January when Chelsea’s £1 billion redevelopment of their home ground was given the backing of Hammersmith and Fulham council, while the plans were also endorsed by the Mayor of London.

The Premier League club were granted planning permission to demolish the existing 41,000-seater stadium last year but in a statement released this afternoon, Chelsea say no further pre-construction and planning work will occur.

“Chelsea Football Club announces today that it has put its new stadium project on hold,” the statement read. “No further pre-construction design and planning work will occur.

“The club does not have a time frame set for reconsideration of its decision. The decision was made due to the current unfavourable investment climate.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!