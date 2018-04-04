Chelsea's longest-serving player to leave club without having played a first-team game

Verry happy to signed contract with @ACHorsensGULE till 30.6.2020. Looking forward to play for this club! Can’t wait to join the team for next season😊⚽️ https://t.co/rgNnjZFDTN — Matej Delač (@MatejDelac) April 4, 2018

IN RECENT YEARS, Chelsea in particular have become renowned for their extensive use of the loan system.

One individual who knows how the London club operate better than most is Matej Delac.

The 25-year-old Croatian goalkeeper is Chelsea’s longest-serving player, according to The Mirror, despite having never played a competitive game for the club at senior level.

Today marked the end of an era of sorts, as Delac announced he would be joining Danish Superliga side AC Horsens in the summer.

The move will bring to an end a nine-year spell at the Premier League club, which encompassed an incredible 10 loan spells, after his signing from Croatian side NK Inter Zaprešić was announced in 2009.

“Many people ask me do I regret coming to Chelsea so young, and not joining some smaller club, but I feel no regret,” he said last November.

“Your career can always be better, but I am 25 and have been through so much, met many coaches, players, gained experience.

“The problem was not my quality, Chelsea believed in me, extended my contract several times, but the problem was always work permit. They had a plan for my career, but you can not plan some things.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!