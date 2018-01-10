5 entries for Willie Mullins in Cheltenham Gold Cup but Yorkhill an absentee

WILLIE MULLINS IS bidding to land the Cheltenham Gold Cup for the first time this year but Yorkhill will not be the horse that delivers glory for the Closutton-based trainer.

Yorkhill and Ruby Walsh triumphed at Cheltenham last year. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Thirty-eight entries have been confirmed for the marquee event of the festival on Friday 16 March yet last year’s JLT Novices Chase winner has as expected not been entered into the race.

Yorkhill had been priced at 6-1 in the ante-post betting at Christmas but a disappointing run at the Leopardstown Christmas Chase saw him tail off to finish eighth.

Mullins confirmed yesterday to At The Races that Yorkhill was set to drop back in trip.

“I’ve no doubt he would stay (three miles) if he had a better temperament. He’s bred to stay.

“But at the moment we’re looking at shorter trips for him. I think his next run will be at a shorter trip over fences.”

Yorkhill is currently second favourite for the Ryanair Chase behind Un De Sceaux.

2015 and 2016 Gold Cup runner-up Djakadam is one of the entries for Mullins along with Acapella Bourgeois, Bachasson, Killultagh Vic and Total Recall.

Willie Mullins still seeking a first Cheltenham Gold Cup winner. He has five entries but Yorkhill not among them. pic.twitter.com/oDkfhkfIwD — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) January 10, 2018 Source: Racing UK /Twitter

Favourite Might Bite, winner of the King George VI Chase at Kempton in December, and last year’s winner Sizing John both feature in the entries.

Minella Rocco and Native River, second and third respectively in last year’s instalment, are also included along with Leopardstown Christmas Chase winner Road To Respect and 2017 Irish Grand National winner Our Duke.

