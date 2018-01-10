  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
5 entries for Willie Mullins in Cheltenham Gold Cup but Yorkhill an absentee

Last year’s JLT Novices Chase winner is not included.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 10 Jan 2018, 2:25 PM
6 hours ago 3,094 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3790237

WILLIE MULLINS IS bidding to land the Cheltenham Gold Cup for the first time this year but Yorkhill will not be the horse that delivers glory for the Closutton-based trainer.

Yorkhill ridden by Ruby Walsh comes home to win Yorkhill and Ruby Walsh triumphed at Cheltenham last year. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Thirty-eight entries have been confirmed for the marquee event of the festival on Friday 16 March yet last year’s JLT Novices Chase winner has as expected not been entered into the race.

Yorkhill had been priced at 6-1 in the ante-post betting at Christmas but a disappointing run at the Leopardstown Christmas Chase saw him tail off to finish eighth.

Mullins confirmed yesterday to At The Races that Yorkhill was set to drop back in trip.

“I’ve no doubt he would stay (three miles) if he had a better temperament. He’s bred to stay.

“But at the moment we’re looking at shorter trips for him. I think his next run will be at a shorter trip over fences.”

Yorkhill is currently second favourite for the Ryanair Chase behind Un De Sceaux.

2015 and 2016 Gold Cup runner-up Djakadam is one of the entries for Mullins along with Acapella Bourgeois, Bachasson, Killultagh Vic and Total Recall.

Favourite Might Bite, winner of the King George VI Chase at Kempton in December, and last year’s winner Sizing John both feature in the entries.

Minella Rocco and Native River, second and third respectively in last year’s instalment, are also included along with Leopardstown Christmas Chase winner Road To Respect and 2017 Irish Grand National winner Our Duke.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year's best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason's, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

