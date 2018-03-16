  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who will win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

Can WIllie Mullins finally land the big one?

By Steve O'Rourke Friday 16 Mar 2018, 7:00 AM
2 hours ago 2,887 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3906661
Sizing John won't be back in the winner's enclosure, but will Robbie Power and Jessica Harrington?
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Sizing John won't be back in the winner's enclosure, but will Robbie Power and Jessica Harrington?
Sizing John won't be back in the winner's enclosure, but will Robbie Power and Jessica Harrington?
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ITâ€™S THE BIG one.

Day four of the Cheltenham Festival is here already and that means itâ€™s Timico Gold Cup day.

Last yearâ€™s winner â€” Sizing John â€” is out, so itâ€™s on the shoulders ofÂ Our Duke to bring the Robbie Power/Jessica Harrington combination success this year.

Nicky Henderson saddlesÂ Might Bite and though itâ€™s been a disappointing festival for British trainers â€” winning just six of 21 races over the first three days â€” a winner in the blue riband event could go some way towards making up for missing out on the BetBright Prestbury Cup.

Native River is not without his fancies but the drying ground may have put paid toÂ Definitly Redâ€˜s chances when starter gets them under way at 3.30pm today.

Willie Mullins, famously, has never won the Cheltenham Gold Cup despite winning a record-breaking 61 races at the festival and while he sends a few at it today,Â Killultagh Vic is probably his best hope.

But we want to know who you think will come out on top?


Poll Results:








*If other, let us know who in the comments section below.

The42â€²s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy the final day of Cheltenham

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Premature celebrations, dormant quality and harsh lessons: Slambush roles reversed for Ireland
Premature celebrations, dormant quality and harsh lessons: Slambush roles reversed for Ireland
Passion and emotion key but Schmidt knows Ireland will need luck at Twickenham
Schmidt hopes powerful Henderson can be one of Ireland's 'go-to guys' after recall
CHELTENHAM 2018
Poll: Who will win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
Poll: Who will win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
The42â€²s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy the final day of Cheltenham
Penhill makes history for Willie Mullins to win the Stayers' Hurdle
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Dortmund crash out of Europa League as Austrian opponents cause upset
Dortmund crash out of Europa League as Austrian opponents cause upset
Griezmann produces peach of a lob and Torres bags two as rampant Atleti march into Europa League last eight
Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game
IRELAND
Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing
Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing
3-0 would do: Schmidt ready to accept boring badge if it comes with a Slam
Schmidt 'surprised' to see Van der Westhuizen in England camp, but stands by assistant ref's integrity
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stuttgart 'wouldn't even open door' to â‚¬30m bid for Spurs and Liverpool target
Stuttgart 'wouldn't even open door' to â‚¬30m bid for Spurs and Liverpool target
Roy Keane: 'Pogba is a big problem and if he canâ€™t get in the starting 11 then youâ€™re in trouble'
Southampton appoint Mark Hughes as their new manager

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie