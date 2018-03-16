Poll: Who will win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

Sizing John won't be back in the winner's enclosure, but will Robbie Power and Jessica Harrington?

Sizing John won't be back in the winner's enclosure, but will Robbie Power and Jessica Harrington?

ITâ€™S THE BIG one.

Day four of the Cheltenham Festival is here already and that means itâ€™s Timico Gold Cup day.

Last yearâ€™s winner â€” Sizing John â€” is out, so itâ€™s on the shoulders ofÂ Our Duke to bring the Robbie Power/Jessica Harrington combination success this year.

Nicky Henderson saddlesÂ Might Bite and though itâ€™s been a disappointing festival for British trainers â€” winning just six of 21 races over the first three days â€” a winner in the blue riband event could go some way towards making up for missing out on the BetBright Prestbury Cup.

Native River is not without his fancies but the drying ground may have put paid toÂ Definitly Redâ€˜s chances when starter gets them under way at 3.30pm today.

Willie Mullins, famously, has never won the Cheltenham Gold Cup despite winning a record-breaking 61 races at the festival and while he sends a few at it today,Â Killultagh Vic is probably his best hope.

But we want to know who you think will come out on top?

