Want to make the perfect post-training chicken, potato and carrot pie?

Then this Food Flicker recipe is up your street.

By Food Flicker Sunday 27 May 2018, 3:10 PM
59 minutes ago 1,401 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4034497

There is good source of carbohydrate, protein and lots of essential micro-nutrients provided from the vegetables.

Chicken, Potato and Carrot Pie (3)

Great for:

  • Training days
  • Match preparation
  • Protein and carbohydrate intake
  • Helping to meet your intake of vegetables
  • Post training recovery meal

Ingredients:

  • 500g of chicken breast, chopped
  • 2 large carrots, peeled and sliced
  • 10 mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 sticks celery, sliced
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 yellow, chopped
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 3 Tbsp. garden peas
  • 1 head of broccoli
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 1 pinch nutmeg
  • 1 bunch flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
  • 250 mL coconut cream
  • 400g potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

Chicken, Potato and Carrot Pie (1)

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C.
  2. First add a little olive oil to a pan with the garlic and chopped onion, fry for 2-3 minutes then add the chopped chicken.
  3. Add the rest of the vegetables to the pan with the chicken and season with salt, pepper, nutmeg and the herbs.
  4. Gradually add the coconut cream and allow to simmer for 5 minutes.
  5. Place the potatoes and carrots in a steamer and cook for 20 minutes or until soft.
  6. Remove the potato and carrots and put them in a saucepan with a little butter and salt, then mash.
  7. Remove the chicken and vegetables from the pan and place them in a casserole dish. Next spoon the potato and carrot over the chicken and vegetables and spread out evenly.
  8. Top with a little cheese then bake for 15 minutes until the crust is golden brown.

For more information and recipe ideas visit foodflicker.com

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

