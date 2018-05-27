Want to make the perfect post-training chicken, potato and carrot pie?

There is good source of carbohydrate, protein and lots of essential micro-nutrients provided from the vegetables.

Great for:

Training days

Match preparation

Protein and carbohydrate intake

Helping to meet your intake of vegetables

Post training recovery meal

Ingredients:

500g of chicken breast, chopped

2 large carrots, peeled and sliced

10 mushrooms, sliced

2 sticks celery, sliced

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow, chopped

1 onion, sliced

3 Tbsp. garden peas

1 head of broccoli

2 garlic cloves, crushed

Salt and black pepper

1 pinch nutmeg

1 bunch flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

250 mL coconut cream

400g potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C. First add a little olive oil to a pan with the garlic and chopped onion, fry for 2-3 minutes then add the chopped chicken. Add the rest of the vegetables to the pan with the chicken and season with salt, pepper, nutmeg and the herbs. Gradually add the coconut cream and allow to simmer for 5 minutes. Place the potatoes and carrots in a steamer and cook for 20 minutes or until soft. Remove the potato and carrots and put them in a saucepan with a little butter and salt, then mash. Remove the chicken and vegetables from the pan and place them in a casserole dish. Next spoon the potato and carrot over the chicken and vegetables and spread out evenly. Top with a little cheese then bake for 15 minutes until the crust is golden brown.

