Excellent showing from Ireland's Dunne as Bjork wins China Open

ALEXANDER BJORK SAVED his best round of the China Open for the final day to clinch the title by a single shot.

A blemish-free seven-under 65 moved Bjork to 18 under for the tournament, leapfrogging overnight leaders Adrian Otaegui and Matt Wallace for his first European Tour win.

Ireland’s Paul Dunne had put himself in contention heading into the final round — shooting five birdies to card a five-under-par round of 67. The Greystones man gave another good account of himself today, and his four-under 68 saw him finish four shots off the lead.

Bjork posted four birdies on the back nine to surge into contention and took a two-shot lead into the clubhouse.

Disappointing approaches to the par-five 18th from Wallace – who appeared unperturbed by seeing a snake on his way to the tee – and Otaegui severely restricted their chances of getting the eagle required to force a play-off.

Source: europeantour.com

The Spaniard went closest with a brilliant chip from near the stands but had to settle for birdie, while Wallace’s par meant he slipped to a third-place finish.

Jordan Smith joined his fellow Englishman there by carding a brilliant 64, with Jorge Campillo’s eagle at the 15th enabling him to keep pace.

After back-to-back birdies, home hope Ashun Wu threatened to make a late charge for top spot by acing the par-three 13th. However, he could only post one more gain and finished behind Lucas Bjerregaard in a four-way share of seventh.

