  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 29 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Excellent showing from Ireland's Dunne as Bjork wins China Open

The Greystones golfer finished four shots off the Swede, who claimed his first European Tour victory.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 11:28 AM
1 hour ago 2,048 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3984946
Paul Dunne (file photo).
Paul Dunne (file photo).
Paul Dunne (file photo).

ALEXANDER BJORK SAVED his best round of the China Open for the final day to clinch the title by a single shot.

A blemish-free seven-under 65 moved Bjork to 18 under for the tournament, leapfrogging overnight leaders Adrian Otaegui and Matt Wallace for his first European Tour win.

Ireland’s Paul Dunne had put himself in contention heading into the final round — shooting five birdies to card a five-under-par round of 67. The Greystones man gave another good account of himself today, and his four-under 68 saw him finish four shots off the lead.

Bjork posted four birdies on the back nine to surge into contention and took a two-shot lead into the clubhouse.

Disappointing approaches to the par-five 18th from Wallace – who appeared unperturbed by seeing a snake on his way to the tee – and Otaegui severely restricted their chances of getting the eagle required to force a play-off.

China Open leaderboard Source: europeantour.com

The Spaniard went closest with a brilliant chip from near the stands but had to settle for birdie, while Wallace’s par meant he slipped to a third-place finish.

Jordan Smith joined his fellow Englishman there by carding a brilliant 64, with Jorge Campillo’s eagle at the 15th enabling him to keep pace.

After back-to-back birdies, home hope Ashun Wu threatened to make a late charge for top spot by acing the par-three 13th. However, he could only post one more gain and finished behind Lucas Bjerregaard in a four-way share of seventh.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Harrington and Lowry fail to mount challenge at the Zurich Classic

Celtics ease past Bucks in NBA playoffs after Game 7 win

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Roma president condemns 'f****** morons' following attack on Liverpool supporter
Roma president condemns 'f****** morons' following attack on Liverpool supporter
Heynckes refutes rumours of Lewandowski confrontation
Cardiff reclaim second as Championship promotion battle goes to the wire
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
'It could have been worse' - Klopp accepts Stoke draw despite penalty controversy
Burnley on the brink of European football while Saints earn seismic win in relegation battle
ULSTER
'He's a great fella. He calls himself an Ardscoil legend every time I see him!'
'He's a great fella. He calls himself an Ardscoil legend every time I see him!'
Munster confirm 'top-quality player' Grobler will leave this summer
Ulster have their next head coach 'lined up, signed and agreed'
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'If people want to criticise me, that's fine... I'm here to do a job'
'If people want to criticise me, that's fine... I'm here to do a job'
'He's listened to his linesman and it's very disappointing to make that call at such an important point in the game'
'The game hadn't got enough good football in it' - Kenny frustrated by Cork's direct approach

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie