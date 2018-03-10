Eamonn Fitzmaurice's Chorca Dhuibhne continued their Munster schools dominance today

PS Chorca Dhuibhne 2-13

Tralee CBS 0-10

Mortimer Murphy reports from Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney

A GREAT SECOND-half comeback by the Eamonn Fitzmaurice coached Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne saw them capture their fifth Corn Uí Mhuirí title in seven years at a near deserted Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney this afternoon.

The crucial score that decided this all Kerry clash came six minutes from time when a high centre from Rauraí Ó Beaglaoich was finished to the Tralee CBS net by Franz Sauerland.

Two late points from Deividas Uosis ensured that there was not going to be any late drama. PCD won by six points and now will face northern opponents in the Hogan Cup semi-final.

Tralee CBS dominated the opening quarter with Sean Quilter lording matters at midfield and they raced 0-5 to 0-2 clear by the 20th minute. Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne stuck doggedly to their task and finished the first half the stronger scoring four unanswered points, three from the boot of Rauraí Ó Beaglaoich and one a converted free from Deividas Uosis.

This was a major turnaround as Tralee CBS had bossed the game for long periods of the opening half with wing forwards Joseph Lenihan and Michael Scanlon extremely industrious, while Michael Kelleher and Danny Goggin proved difficult to handle for a Chorca Dhuibhne full-back line.

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne led 0-6 to 0-5 and the opening minutes of the second-half were explosive compared to the drab exchanges of the first half.

Inside the opening minute Tralee’s Michael Kelleher went short with a close-range free to Fergal O’Brien, the latter sending the ball into the left corner of the Dingle net.

Two minutes later, Dylan Ó Geibheannaigh put through Cillian Ó Failbhe and he finished to the Tralee net to edge his side into a 1-6 to 1-5 lead. The sides were level on three occasions thereafter before Sauerland pounced for the defining score.

Deividas Uosis two points put the icing on the cake after what has been a tough few weeks for Chorca Dhuibhne owing to the untimely death of Aodhán O’Connor and as a mark of respect the number 2 jersey was not used and Conor Ó Flanúra wore number 28 instead.

Scorers for Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: R Ó Beaglaoich (0-6, 0-4 frees); F Sauerland, C Firtéar (1-0 each); D Uosis (0-3, 0-2 frees); D Ó Géibheannaigh (0-2); J Ághas, C Firtéar (0-1 each).



Scorers for Tralee CBS: M Kelleher (0-3, 0-2 frees); F O’Brien (1-0); S Quilter (0-1 ‘45), D Regan (0-2 each); D Fitzmaurice, D Goggin, J Mortimer (0-1 each).

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne

1. Eoghain Ó Brosnacháin (Dingle)

28. Conor Ó Flanúra (Dingle)

3. Tomás Ó Dubhain (Dingle)

18. Colín Ó Muircheartaigh (Dingle)

5. Colm Ó Muircheartaigh (Annascaul)

6. Gearoid Lyne (Annascaul)

7. Padraig Ó Cathalain (An Ghaeltacht)

8. Franz Sauerland (An Ghaeltacht)

9. James Aghas (Annascaul)

10. Niall Ó Geanaí (Dingle)

11. Killian Ó Failbhé (Annascaul)

17. Deividas Uosis (Dingle )

13. Dylan Ó Geanaí (Dingle)

14. Cathal Feirtear (Annascaul)

15. Rauraí Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

Subs:

4. S Óg O Móráin (Dingle) for Firtéar (58)

21. A Ó Dubháin (An Ghaeltacht) for Ó Failbhe (59)

Tralee CBS

1. Devon Burns (Na Gaeil)

2. Padraig White (John Mitchels)

3. Tadgh Brick (Ballymacelligott)

4. Jack Myers (John Mitchels)

5. Sean Hamilton (Churchill)

6. John Walsh (Knocknagoshel)

7. Damien Bourke (Na Gaeil)

8. Séan Quilter (Austin Stacks)

9. David Fitzmaurice (Austin Stacks)

10. Joseph Lenihan (Churchill)

11. Darragh Regan (Ballymacelligott)

12. Michael Scanlon (Castlegregory)

22. Daniel Goggin (Na Gaeil)

14. Fergal O’Brien (St Pats Blennerville)

15. Michael Kelleher (John Mitchels)

Subs:

17. Eoghan Carroll (Austin Stacks) for Padraig White (b/c 32),

21. Dáire Keane ( Ballymacelligott) for Joseph Lenihan (38)

13. Jason Mortimer (Churchill) for D Regan ( 52)

19. Daniel O’Rourke (Austin Stacks) for D Goggin ( 57)

20. Kevin Williams ( John Mitchels) for S Hamilton ( 60)

Referee: D Murnane (Cork).