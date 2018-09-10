This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 10 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cloete nears injury comeback for Munster, but concern over scrum-half Cronin

The flanker has been sidelined with arm and groin injuries since February.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 10 Sep 2018, 1:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,139 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4227819

MUNSTER’S CHRIS CLOETE is entering the final stages of his long-awaited injury comeback after being given the green light to return to team training, but there are concerns for scrum-half Neil Cronin. 

Forced off with a shoulder injury in Friday’s Guinness Pro14 defeat to Glasgow Warriors, Cronin has started a rehabilitation programme and Johann van Graan fears he could be sidelined for an extended period.  

Munster's Neil Cronin injured Cronin suffered the injury on Friday night. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

It is a particularly cruel blow for the 25-year-old after he started the season in impressive fashion having being awarded a professional contract with the province on the back of standout performances for Garryowen in the AIL. 

Cronin suffered the knock to his right shoulder when Callum Gibbins charged into a ruck and cleared the Munster nine out, one of two instances in the first-half which left Munster upset — the other being a clear-out on Sammy Arnold. 

The other casualty from the 25-10 reversal to Dave Rennie’s side was Billy Holland, who was forced off in the first period with a rib injury and the second row is being treated by Munster’s medical staff.

There was positive news for Cloete, however, as he builds up his fitness again after seven months out with a fractured forearm and then a groin problem he suffered during pre-season.

The South African flanker made a big impact for the southern province during his first year in Limerick but had his season cut short in February when he required surgery on his forearm.  

Cloete suffered a setback in his comeback last month when he pulled up in pre-season but has now returned to full team training and could boost Munster heading into next month’s inter-provincial games. 

Chris Cloete Cloete is back in training. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

There remains no timeline on Conor Murray’s return to fitness, but Munster did confirm the scrum-half has suffered a neck injury, adding he is ‘continuing to follow rehabilitation under the supervision of the medical department.’

Ahead of Friday’s Pro14 clash with Ospreys at Musgrave Park [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport, TG4], the province provided no update on long-term absentees Kevin O’Byrne (calf), Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Conor Oliver (toe), Niall Scannell (Shoulder), Chris Farrell (knee), Liam O’Connor (knee), Jack O’Donoghue (knee), and Ronan O’Mahony (ankle). 

Meanwhile, Tipperary man Cronan Gleeson has signed a three-month development contract with Munster.

The prop trained with the senior squad throughout the pre-season period and featured in the friendly games against London Irish and Exeter Chiefs.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Brilliant Christian Eriksen brace punishes Wales three days after impressive Ireland win
    Manchester United Women win first league game 12-0 against Aston Villa
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Zidane announces he's ready to return to work amid Man United links
    Luke Shaw heading back to Man United after England concussion
    NFL
    The Giantsâ rookie running back scores a 68-yard TD in the first game of his career
    The Giants’ rookie running back scores a 68-yard TD in the first game of his career
    Hobbled Packers quarterback Rodgers inspires one of the greatest comebacks in Green Bay history
    35-year-old Fitzpatrick lights up Saints defence, Luck loses in return
    US OPEN
    Djokovic has sympathy for Serena, but does not see double standards in tennis
    Djokovic has sympathy for Serena, but does not see double standards in tennis
    WTA chief backs Serena as row grows over US Open 'sexism'
    Djokovic wins third US Open to equal Sampras on 14 Grand Slams

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie