Irish midfielder Forrester placed on transfer list by his League One club

CHRIS FORRESTER’S TIME at Peterborough United appears to have come to an end after the midfielder was placed on the club’s transfer list.

The 25-year-old, who moved to the League One outfit from St Patrick’s Athletic in 2015, was one of 13 players made available for transfer by Peterborough boss Steve Evans today.

Forrester made 29 league appearances for Peterborough this season as they finished ninth in League One, seven points outside the playoff berths.

The Dubliner impressed during his debut season at London Road, winning the Player’s Player of the Year award, and was made club captain in 2016 but was relieved of the role by Grant McCann, the then manager, not long after.

But despite being under contract until the end of the 2018/19 season, has been deemed surplus to requirements.

“In respect of those players placed on the immediate transfer list, each decision has been taken with a real duty of care,” Evans said.

“They are not part of my plans for next season so it is in the best interests of everyone if they move on.

“It goes without saying there will be significant interest in a number of them, some will be subject to transfer fees but again that is a financial decision taken by the chairman and the board.”

