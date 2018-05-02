  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 3 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Froome confident people will understand failed drug test 'when all the details are out'

Chris Froome says he is doing all he can to put his doping controversy to one side.

By AFP Wednesday 2 May 2018, 11:04 PM
1 hour ago 1,007 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3991451
Image: Adam Davy
Image: Adam Davy

FOUR-TIME TOUR DE France champion Chris Froome insisted on Wednesday he has “done nothing wrong” over the adverse doping sample he gave last September.

Speaking ahead of the start of the Giro d’Italia in Jerusalem on Friday, Froome said, however, that he understood why some people believe he should not be racing.

“I understand everyone’s entitled to an opinion, that’s perfectly understandable and I can understand as well that a lot of people are frustrated by the lack of information,” he said.

But this is a process that is meant to have been confidential. I’m confident that people will see it from my point of view when all the details are out there.

Froome said he and his Sky team were going to “respect” the confidential process and insisted he would not continue to speak about the issue day after day.

“There’s a process in place for me to demonstrate that I’ve done nothing wrong and that’s what I intend to do,” he added.

“It’s not something I’m going to keep giving a running commentary on, as I’ve said before.

“When there is something new, then we’ll talk about it, but at the moment we’re in the middle of that process set out by the UCI.”

Froome returned an adverse analytical finding following a stage of the Vuelta a Espana, which he went on to win in September.

He had double the permitted amount of salbutamol — an asthma medication — in his urine sample.

- Secret process -
World governing body, the UCI’s rules meant he must come up with a valid explanation for the elevated levels or face a suspension.

That process is normally secret and only if it leads to an actual suspension would the UCI make an announcement and reveal the name of the rider concerned.

But the news was leaked by a British and a French newspaper in December.

There have been calls from fellow riders and UCI president David Lappartient for Froome to stand down while awaiting the outcome of his case, which has been dragging on for months.

Froome has refused and continues to insist that he’s “done nothing wrong”, having claimed he merely took a few extra puffs of his inhaler.

There have been rumours, though, that he might be barred from attempting to win a record-equalling fifth Tour de France in July.

Race organisers have implored authorities to settle the case before the Tour to avoid the prospect of it being turned into a circus concentrating on Froome’s test more than the event itself.

Froome says he is doing all he can to put the controversy to one side.

“For me, mentally, to be here on the start line, thinking of racing to try and win this race — I’m not thinking about July, I’m here to give my absolute best for the next three weeks with the aim of trying to stand on that top step once we reach Rome.”

It is eight years since Froome last raced in the Giro and back then he was just an up-and-coming rider learning his trade, far from the star he has since become.

© Agence France-Presse

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
'He spat at a girl' - Fellaini hits back at Carragher criticism
'He spat at a girl' - Fellaini hits back at Carragher criticism
'I wouldn't have a problem with life in China': Out-of-contract Fellaini enjoying strong bargaining position
Bayern goalkeeper posts apology for 'unnecessary' Champions League error
LIVERPOOL
'It's 100% a final for Sean Cox' - Jurgen Klopp
'It's 100% a final for Sean Cox' - Jurgen Klopp
Big calls go Liverpool's way and more Champions League talking points
'We don't do it the easy way'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Nervy Liverpool prevail after highest scoring Champions League semi-final in history
Nervy Liverpool prevail after highest scoring Champions League semi-final in history
LIVE: Roma v Liverpool, Champions League semi-final
Man City weigh up move for Leverkusen forward
REAL MADRID
'Real should be worried' - Lampard and Gerrard back Liverpool to win Champions League
'Real should be worried' - Lampard and Gerrard back Liverpool to win Champions League
Heynckes: Ulreich had a 'little blackout'
As it happened: Real Madrid v Bayern Munich, Champions League semi-final second leg

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie