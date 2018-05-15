  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 15 May, 2018
Ireland's Chris Hughton earns three-year deal after keeping Brighton in the Premier League

The Seagulls boss led them to a 15th-place finish in England’s top flight.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 15 May 2018, 6:23 PM
26 minutes ago
Hughton won Premier League Manager of the Month for February.
Image: Dave Thompson
Image: Dave Thompson

EX-REPUBLIC OF Ireland defender Chris Hughton has been handed a new three-year contract after an excellent season with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 59-year-old former Newcastle United, Birmingham City and Norwich City boss is extending his stay at the Amex after guiding the Seagulls to 15th in the table on their first-ever season in the Premier League.

Having taken over on New Year’s Eve in 2014, Hughton ensured Brighton avoided relegation from the Championship before leading them to the play-offs the following year — where they lost out to Sheffield Wednesday.

Last season, however, the club claimed automatic promotion with three matches to spare, and, despite their limited resources in relation to the Premier League’s top clubs, Brighton managed to retain their top-flight stage this term.

“I’m delighted to have extended my time with the club, and I would like to thank the chairman, the board, my staff and everyone at the club, including our fans, for the support we’ve had in achieving our aims,” Hughton said.

“The set-up in terms of the training ground and excellent facilities, and the professionalism of all the staff across the club gives us a platform and creates an excellent environment for us to work on a daily basis — and I would like to thank everyone at the club for their efforts this season.

Our second season will be tougher, and we will need that spirit of togetherness to help us continue to progress — but once we’ve had a well-earned break and reflected on the season just gone, we will begin planning for 2018/19.”

Chairman Tony Bloom added: “Chris’s record as our manager is absolutely superb, he has been great for the club and his measured and calm approach brings out the very best in all around him.

“Our first-ever Premier League season has been a brilliant experience for the club, with some iconic moments, including an unforgettable night at the Amex against Manchester United to secure our Premier League status earlier this month.

“Chris’s diligent approach is respected across football. He thoroughly deserves his new contract and on behalf of everyone at the Albion I’d like to thank him for a wonderful season.”

