Chris Hughton among big-name nominees for Premier League Manager of the Year

BRIGHTON MANAGER Chris Hughton is among the nominees for the Premier League Manager of the Year award.

Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Rafael Benitez, Sean Dyche and Roy Hodgson are the other names on the six-man shortlist.

Guardiola is arguably the favourite for the prize, with his Manchester City side having claimed the title three weeks ago and still on track to break top-flight records for wins, goals scored and points won.

Klopp has also been recognised for Liverpoolâ€™s vibrant attacking play and the fact they have reached the Champions League final, even though his side will drop to fourth in the table on Saturday if Tottenham beat bottom club West Brom.

Hughtonâ€™s nomination comes the day after Brighton and Hove Albion, in their first season in the Premier League, secured survival with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

Benitezâ€™s Newcastle United have also followed up promotion last season by successfully avoiding relegation, while operating on an extremely restricted budget.

Burnley have moved to the brink of Europa League qualification in a superb season under Dyche, while Hodgson has guided Crystal Palace towards safety after a nightmare start in which they lost seven matches in a row without scoring a goal.

A panel of football experts and a public vote will decide the winner.