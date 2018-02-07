  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Christians cross over nine times to cruise through to Munster Schools Cup semi-finals

Adam O’Connor scored a hat-trick of tries for the winners.

By Kevin Galvin Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 4:36 PM
6 hours ago 6,791 Views No Comments
Eoghan Barrett scoring a try for CBC.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Christian Brothers College 58

St Clement’s College 17

Kevin Galvin reports at Temple Hill

A SECOND-HALF surge saw Christian Brothers College go through to the semi-final of the Munster Senior Cup, with winger Adam O’Connor’s hat-trick of tries the highlight of the game.

The hosts came into the tie as hot favourites, and thought they had their opening score eight minutes in, as Thomas Downes went clear from an intercept. But referee Chris Harrington brought play back to give a penalty for an offside, which John Bateman missed to the left.

CBC’s Robbie Hedderman was more accurate six minutes later, splitting the posts from inside the 22 to open the scoring before Bateman restored parity 20 minutes in.

It lasted just two minutes however. Eoin Monahan’s skip pass to Adam O’Connor, who broke several tackles to dot down in the corner was followed by Hedderman’s fine conversion to ensure maximum returns.

The game was opening up, and Adam Marshall picked a gap in the Christians’ defence to power through under the posts and put the favourites under pressure.

A crucial score got Tommy Crowe’s outfit back on track, Hedderman profiting from quick hands from the breakdown to touch down.

The hosts stretched their advantage after the break, with Robert Loftus sneaking over from the breakdown, and a fine individual score from Eoghan Barrett sealed the tie with 20 minutes remaining.

More tries from O’Connor, Barrett, Hedderman and Buckley completed the second-half demolition job.

Shane Broshahan added a consolation second try for the visitors before the end.

CBC Scorers:
Tries: A O’Connor (3), E Barrett (2), R Hedderman (2), R Loftus, S Buckley.
Pens: R Hedderman (1/2)
Cons: R Hedderman (5/9)
St Clement’s Scorers:
Tries: A Marshall, S Brosnahan
Cons: J Bateman (2/2)
Pens: J Bateman (1/2)

CBC: R Hedderman; J O’Hea (S Buckley 35), E Barrett (D O’Connor 67), T Downes (H O’Riordan 53), A O’Connor (M Bowen 62); E Monahan, J O’Riordan (L Khan 49); B Roche (C Rasmussen 49), R Barry (F Burke 55), J Willis, C Hurley, A Ryan, L Masters, D Good, R Loftus (H Fitzgerald 57).

ST CLEMENT’S: Alex Kiely; Adam Kiely, A Marshall, J Bateman, C O’Brien (M Kiely 44); E Barrett, E Griffin (J Neville 68); S Broshahan, S Duggan (A Fitzgerald 60), C Heelan, D Bridgeman, A Lloyd, A Stacey, A Ahern, C Byrne.

Referee: C Harrington (MRU)

Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench

About the author:

Kevin Galvin

