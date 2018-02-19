For the second time in a month, Christian Coleman breaks the 60m world record... but this one counts

AMERICAN CHRISTIAN COLEMAN has broken the men’s 60m world record after clocking a time of 6.34 seconds at the US Indoor Championships.

The World 100m silver medallist’s time beat the previous record — 6.39 — which has stood since Maurice Greene set the mark in both 1998 and 2001.

The 21-year-old actually clocked a time of 6.37 at a race meet in South Carolina last month, but the IAAF could not ratify it for technical reasons.

Coleman’s previous best was 6.45 seconds, which he set during the 2017 US Indoor Championships.

Speaking after this weekend’s race, the American told the IAAF website:

My start was decent. Every time, I feel like I’ve got a lot of work to do… When I transitioned, I stood up, and I felt as good as I’ve ever felt. For it to be the world record was pretty special.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!