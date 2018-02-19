  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
For the second time in a month, Christian Coleman breaks the 60m world record... but this one counts

The US sprinter’s time of 6.37 could not be ratified last month.

By Steve O'Rourke Monday 19 Feb 2018, 10:15 AM
3 hours ago 3,360 Views 4 Comments
Christian Coleman during last year's World Championships.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Christian Coleman during last year's World Championships.
Christian Coleman during last year's World Championships.
Image: DPA/PA Images

AMERICAN CHRISTIAN COLEMAN has broken the men’s 60m world record after clocking a time of 6.34 seconds at the US Indoor Championships.

The World 100m silver medallist’s time beat the previous record — 6.39 — which has stood since Maurice Greene set the mark in both 1998 and 2001.

The 21-year-old actually clocked a time of 6.37 at a race meet in South Carolina last month, but the IAAF could not ratify it for technical reasons.

Coleman’s previous best was 6.45 seconds, which he set during the 2017 US Indoor Championships.

Source: spider6494/YouTube

Speaking after this weekend’s race, the American told the IAAF website:

My start was decent. Every time, I feel like I’ve got a lot of work to do… When I transitioned, I stood up, and I felt as good as I’ve ever felt. For it to be the world record was pretty special.”

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

