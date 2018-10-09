'Somebody has not translated well' - Eriksen's agent dismisses 'chronic' stomach problem

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN’S AGENT has revealed the exact details of the Tottenham star’s fitness issues, stating that, contrary to reports, he has not suffered any serious injury.

The Denmark international was forced to sit out Spurs’ last four games in all competitions with an abdominal issue, which he picked up during the team’s 2-1 win at Brighton last month.

Tottenham had been preparing for a long spell without Eriksen after Denmark boss Age Hareide stated on Monday: “Such an injury can be chronic and it is true that Tottenham also fears that.”

However, Martin Schoots – the player’s representative – has assured Spurs supporters that the true meaning of his words was lost in translation. “Some international media have translated Hareide’s words badly,” Schoots told Standard Sport.

Christian has no chronic injuries — nobody has said that. He just has an injury related to some fatigue and, for that reason, he is having some rest.

“That is normal because, otherwise, it would not heal. “Somebody has not translated well. Christian is doing everything to be back as soon as possible.”

Eriksen, who has scored once in seven appearances for Tottenham this season, has been named in the Denmark squad for Saturday’s Nations League game against Republic of Ireland and a friendly with Austria three days later, but he is likely to sit out the clash at the Aviva Stadium.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!