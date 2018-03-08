Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland

FORMER MUNSTER CENTRE Cian Bohane will lead the Ireland Students in their clash with Scotland Students at Boroughmir RFC in Edinburgh on Sunday [KO 12.30pm].

The Cork man decided to retire from professional rugby at the end of last season at the age of just 25, instead opting to study towards a career as a PE teacher.

Bohane, who played for Munster in the Pro12 and B&I Cup, has continued playing with UCC RFC alongside his studies at the Cork university and will now represent his country for the first time.

Partnering Bohane in midfield for the Ireland Students is his UCC team-mate Paul Kiernan, a former Ireland U20 international whose father is the great Mike Kiernan.

Flying Trinity wing Michael Courtney is part of an exciting back three alongside UCC’s Richard Walsh and UCD wing Steven Kilgallen.

UCC out-half James Taylor, who won the 2016 Munster Schools Senior Cup with CBC, will line out at 10, while ex-Ireland Schools international and current Trinity scrum-half Rowan Osborne will be in the number nine shirt.

IT Carlow student and Lansdowne FC man Ntinga Mpiko has been named at loosehead prop in a front row that also includes UL and Shannon hooker Ty Chan and UCD tighthead Michael Moynihan.

Leinster Development-capped JJ O’Dea, who has played for Ireland at U18 level, is in the second row alongside the impressive UL and Shannon lock Lee Nicholas.

The back row is made up of Trinity’s Sam Pim – the son of former Leinster captain Chris – former Leinster U20s flanker Patrick Thornton of DCU, and DBS student and Lansdowne number eight Jack O’Sullivan.

Among the replacements are the powerful UCD back row Alex Penny and former Ireland U20s midfielder Fergal Cleary, who is representing DIT.

Like the Club International side, the Ireland Students team is a wonderful opportunity for amateur players to showcase their talents in an international setting,” said head coach David O’Mahony, an ex-Munster, Leinster and Ireland scrum-half.

“For guys who missed the professional boat or, like Cian, opted to focus on a career outside professional rugby, it is a tremendous honour.

“There is a lot of talent in the amateur game in Ireland, particularly in third level rugby, and we are hoping games like this international in Scotland can help Student internationals become a regular feature again.”

Ireland Students v Scotland Students:

15. Richard Walsh (UCC)

14. Steven Kilgallen (UCD)

13. Cian Bohane (UCC, captain)

12. Paul Kiernan (UCC)

11. Michael Courtney (DU)

10. James Taylor (UCC)

9. Rowan Osborne (DU)

1. Ntinga Mpiko (IT Carlow)

2. Ty Chan (UL)

3. Michael Moynihan (UCD)

4. JJ O’Dea (DCU)

5. Lee Nicholas (UL)

6. Sam Pim (DU)

7. Patrick Thornton (DCU)

8. Jack O’Sullivan (DBS)

Replacements:

16. Tadhg McCarthy (UCC)

17. James Bollard (DIT)

18. Anton Lupart (UU)

19. Ryan Murphy (UCC)

20. Alex Penny (UCD)

21. Gerard Treanor (QUB)

22. Fergal Cleary (DIT)

23. Colm Mulcahy (UCD)

