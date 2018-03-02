Ireland's Ciara Mageean and Phil Healy fail to progress at World Indoor Championships

Phil Healy and Ciara Mageean pictured at the World Indoor Championships on Friday.

IT WAS A disappointing evening for Ireland at the World Indoor Championships on Friday, as Ciara Mageean and Phil Healy both failed to make their respective finals.

Healy had qualified for the 400m semi-final earlier in the day having finished 3rd in her heat with a time of 52.75, in doing so becoming the first Irish woman to progress into the 400m World semi-final.

However the 23-year-old Cork native failed to qualify for the final later in the day, finishing half a second slower than her heat time in third place with 53.26.

European bronze medalist Mageean also came up short on Friday, failing to progress from her 1500-metre heat, thereby missing out on the World Indoor final.

Two qualifed automatically alongside the three other quickest times from across the three heats, however the 25-year-old Olympian finished in seventh spot with a time of 4:11.81.

“I’m disappointed but I know I’m running better than that,” she said afterwards.

