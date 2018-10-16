This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 16 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ciaran Clark out of Ireland's Nations League clash with Wales

The Newcastle United defender won’t be involved at the Aviva Stadium tonight.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 1:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,414 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4288851
Clark training at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Clark training at the Aviva Stadium.
Clark training at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will be without Ciaran Clark for tonight’s Uefa Nations League meeting with Wales in Dublin. 

Having picked up one point from their opening two matches in the competition, the Boys in Green host Ryan Giggs’ side at the Aviva Stadium later this evening (7.45pm kick-off). 

With Callum O’Dowda already ruled out after suffering dizziness during Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Denmark, Newcastle United defender Clark won’t play any part either. 

The reasoning behind his absence is unclear, and the FAI were unavailable for comment this afternoon. 

Darragh Lenihan of Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, has also failed to make the 23-man matchday squad.

Wales must plan without their talisman Gareth Bale, as well as Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 18-year-old Ethan Ampadu and Brentford defender Chris Mepham. 

Republic of Ireland matchday squad 

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan (Sheffield United), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers)

Midfielders: Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Bournemout – on loan at Cardiff City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    BOXING
    Taylor baffled by 'mentally fragile' rival Amanda Serrano, but must first deal with her big sister in Boston
    Taylor baffled by 'mentally fragile' rival Amanda Serrano, but must first deal with her big sister in Boston
    Five years after his world 'shattered around him' in the ring, Tennyson fights for the world title in Boston
    Ireland guarantee 13 (thirteen!) medals at European Junior Boxing Championships
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    'James McClean broke his wrist... And was actually looking at an injection to see if he could play'
    NFL
    Late, late show as Packers score 10 points in final two minutes to stun 49ers
    Late, late show as Packers score 10 points in final two minutes to stun 49ers
    This was supposed to be a Nate Peterman column but it was intercepted twice
    Seattle Seahawks soar at jam-packed Wembley Stadium
    WALES
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    'It was a great experience and hopefully I can look forward to many more'
    Wales suffer another big setback with Ramsey to miss Ireland clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie