Ciaran Clark out of Ireland's Nations League clash with Wales

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will be without Ciaran Clark for tonight’s Uefa Nations League meeting with Wales in Dublin.

Having picked up one point from their opening two matches in the competition, the Boys in Green host Ryan Giggs’ side at the Aviva Stadium later this evening (7.45pm kick-off).

With Callum O’Dowda already ruled out after suffering dizziness during Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Denmark, Newcastle United defender Clark won’t play any part either.

The reasoning behind his absence is unclear, and the FAI were unavailable for comment this afternoon.

Darragh Lenihan of Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, has also failed to make the 23-man matchday squad.

Wales must plan without their talisman Gareth Bale, as well as Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 18-year-old Ethan Ampadu and Brentford defender Chris Mepham.

Republic of Ireland matchday squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan (Sheffield United), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers)

Midfielders: Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Bournemout – on loan at Cardiff City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa)

