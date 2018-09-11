This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Wexford captain to return for fourth season in charge of London

Ciarán Deely was previously a trainer and selector with London before becoming manager.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 12:54 PM
Image: Gerry McManus/INPHO
Image: Gerry McManus/INPHO

CIARÁN DEELY WILL remain in charge of the London footballers for a fourth season after he was ratified by the executive and clubs of London GAA on Monday night.

“A new cycle begins of developing young London born players and integrating some top players from Ireland. Loads of work to do- can’t wait,” Deely wrote on Twitter.

London enjoyed a progressive season under Deely in 2018, finishing fifth in the Division 4 league table while also battling well against Sligo in the Connacht quarter-final before falling to a 10-point defeat.

They subsequently bowed out of the championship on the back of a defeat to Louth in the qualifiers. It was the Wee County’s first victory since 3 January.

Following that defeat, Deely said that his side need more games if they are to develop and compete with the rest of the inter-county teams.

“We’ve had two championship games and six league games. For us to develop we need lots and lots of high-quality games which we are just not getting,” he said.

“I’ve been involved with the team now for four seasons, three as manager. Unfortunately, we haven’t got a championship win. As manager I carry that on my back but it’s very difficult for us to compete and to get better when we don’t have enough matches.”

Deely was first appointed as London manager in 2015 after previously serving as a selector and trainer with the team.

He was the Wexford captain when the Model County reached the 2008 All-Ireland semi-final and has also worked as a fitness coach with QPR and Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters.

