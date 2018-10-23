This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cipriani and Castres back row Vaipulu to face hearing tomorrow following red cards

The Castres powerhouse could miss out on the December meetings with Munster if found guilty.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 3:38 PM
1 hour ago 910 Views 1 Comment
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GLOUCESTER OUT-HALF Danny Cipriani will tomorrow face a disciplinary hearing for his high hit on Munster’s Rory Scannell.

The number 10 was issued a red card 29 minutes into his side’s Heineken Champions Cup pool 2 loss to Munster on Saturday at Thomond Park.

As a result of the red card, he has been cited under Law 9.13 (dangerous tackling) and if found guilty the Londoner could be hit six-week ban if adjudged to be at the mid-range entry point of severity, or 10 weeks if a top-end sanction is advised by the disciplinary panel.

The hearing will take place in Paris tomorrow, chaired by France’s Philippe Cavaleiros.

Castres, Munster’s opponents in the December back-to-backs, have also had a player cited after a red card offence.

Number eight Maama Vaipulu was sent off by referee John Lacey 36 minutes through Castres’ win over Exeter Chiefs after driving his shoulder to the jaw of hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie – who did not have the ball during the phase of play. 

Vaipulu has been cited under Law 9.12 (striking with the shoulder). If his offence is deemed to be at the high end entry-point for sanctions and mitigating factors not are applied by the panel chaired by Jennifer Donovan, then he would face a minimum 10-week ban. 

Such a suspension would keep Vaipulu out of the round three and four European clashes with Munster.

 

Citing complaints have also been made against Pau duo Julien Fumat and Watisoni Votu after their Challenge Cup win over Stade Francais.

Fumat has been called to the disciplinary hearing under Law 9.20 (dangerous play in a ruck), while Votu wil be scrutinised under Law 9.18 (dangerous lifting in tackle).

