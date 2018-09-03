This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland flanker Molloy jumps at chance to join Premiership side Wasps

The 30-year-old joins Ireland team-mate Cliodhna Moloney at the English club.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 3 Sep 2018, 4:36 PM
14 hours ago 3,963 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4216555

CLAIRE MOLLOY WILL look to bring her outstanding international form to the Women’s Premiership after the Ireland flanker joined Wasps ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Claire Molloy Molloy will ply her trade in the Premiership this season. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The 30-year-old becomes the third Irish international to move to an English club this summer, after hooker Cliodhna Moloney signed terms with Wasps and prop Leah Lyons agreed a switch to Harlequins. 

Molloy, who captained Ireland at the 2017 World Cup on home soil, previously played for Bristol Ladies as well as Connacht and brings a wealth of experience to Wasps as they look to improve on last year’s third-place finish.

Capped 63 times by Ireland, the addition of Molloy five days before the start of the new campaign is a real coup for Wasps director of rugby Giselle Mather given her international pedigree.

Molloy was the standout performer for Ireland during last year’s Six Nations championship as she won two player of the match awards for her tireless work on both sides of the ball. 

The Galway native, who is a qualified doctor, is a demon at the breakdown and has consistently showed her dynamism around the field with a combination of big carries and important tackles during a nine-year international career to date.  

Speaking about her move to Wasps for the second season of the Women’s Premiership, Molloy said the opportunity was too good to turn down. 

“It offered a fresh change of scenery and a new challenge at a time in my job I had a natural career break,” she said.

Claire Molloy Molloy has won 63 Ireland caps. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“Having gone to university with some retired Waspies, their advice and experiences with the club were a great advertisement for the club and I felt it would be a good fit.

“Working with Giselle was a major draw factor, the Irish girls who were lucky enough to put on the Barbarians jersey sang her praises and I couldn’t turn up that opportunity.”

The news that Molloy, Moloney and Lyons will be plying their trade in the Premiership this term is an encouraging development for Ireland head coach Adam Griggs as he prepares his side for November internationals against USA and England.

Molloy could make her Wasps debut against her former club, Bristol, when the sides meet in Saturday’s seasonal opener at Shaftesbury Park.  

Lyons’ Harlequins, meanwhile, open their campaign against Gloucester-Hartpury. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    FOOTBALL
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    Messi and Suarez on the double as Barcelona hit La Liga new boys for eight
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    Painful Spurs defending not worthy of title contenders, says unhappy Pochettino
    Mourinho refutes claims he vetoed Man United's move for Ronaldo
    TYRONE
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    Poll: Who was man of the match in today's All-Ireland senior football final?
    As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football final

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie