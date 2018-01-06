  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 6 January, 2018
Banner make 10 changes ahead of Cusack Park showdown with Cork

Clare welcome Cork to Ennis as they aim to make it back-to-back wins in the Munster Senior Hurling League on Sunday afternoon.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 6 Jan 2018, 12:55 PM
6 hours ago 5,262 Views 1 Comment
Patrick O'Connor will captain Clare from corner-back tomorrow.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CLARE HAVE MADE a total of 10 changes as they prepare to welcome Cork to Cusack Park for tomorrow afternoonâ€™s Munster Senior Hurling clash atÂ Cusack Park.

Joint-Managers Donal Moloney and Gerry Oâ€™Connor will be aiming to make it back-to-back league wins following last weekendâ€™s comprehensive defeat of Kerry seven days ago.

The 2013 All-Ireland champions got the new campaign off to the perfect start with a 20 point win over the Kingdom last Saturday;Â David Reidy, Cathal Oâ€™Connell, Shane Oâ€™Donnell and Bobby Duggan all beating goalkeeperÂ Martin Stackpoole with well-taken goals.

Just five players from that side are retained for the visit of last seasonâ€™s champions Cork â€” Conor Cleary, David McInerney, Ryan Taylor, Cathal Malone and Niall Deasy â€” with 10 new faces entering the fray for Sundayâ€™s clash.

Donal Tuohy is replaced in goal by Patrick Kelly, while Eoin Quirke and captain Patrick Oâ€™Connor come in to replace Jack Browne and Rory Hayes at corner back.

Both Seadna Morey and David Fitzgerald are deployed at wing back, asÂ Diarmuid Ryan is left out of the 29-man squad and Mikey Oâ€™Malley drops to the bench.

Cork came out on top when the sides met in this league fixture 12 months ago, with Conor Lehane scoring 0-8 as the visitors leftÂ Sixmilebridge with a 0-19 to 0-15 win in January 2017.

New boss John Meyler will be looking to mark his first competitive inter-county win in charge having taken over fromÂ Kieran Kingston, who stepped down at the end of September.

Cork got their title defence off to a rocky start having been handed a six point defeat in their curtain-raiser against Limerick last weekend in Mallow.

Clare team to face Cork:

1. Patrick Kelly

2. Eoin Quirke

3. Conor Cleary

4. Patrick Oâ€™Connor (c)

5. David Fitzgerald

6. David McInerney

7. Seadna Morey

8. Ryan Taylor

9. Colm Galvin

10. Ian Galvin

11. Cathal Malone

12. Niall Deasy

13. Billy Connors

14. Peter Duggan

15. Conor McGrath

