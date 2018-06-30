This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 30 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Analysis: The John Conlon-Shane O'Donnell partnership and what Clare must do to beat Cork

The42 analyst Tommy Dunne previews tomorrow’s Munster hurling final from a Clare perspective.

By Tommy Dunne Saturday 30 Jun 2018, 7:45 AM
50 minutes ago 478 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4098878

HAVING CLOSELY WATCHED Clareâ€™s style of play and how theyâ€™re functioning as a team this season, itâ€™s clear to me theyâ€™ve got a strategy in place thatâ€™s suited to their personnel.

pjimage (38) Key men: Clare's Shane O'Donnell and John Conlon Source: Inpho

The Bannerâ€™s gameplan worked very effectively in their victory over Limerick in Ennis and throughout the Munster SHC so far. Over the last couple of seasons, I noticed that Clare seemed a bit one dimensional with a short passing, possession type game which created point-scoring opportunities from 45m to 70m out.

This year, theyâ€™re noticeably operating with a mixture of styles, having introduced a more direct approach to their attacking play. With John Conlon and Peter Duggan as target men and then the pace of Podge Collins, Shane Oâ€™Donnell and Colm Galvin complementing them, Clare are a better team for it.

There were some good examples against Limerick of how the Banner used both styles to good effect.

1. Effectiveness of Clareâ€™s long game

Conlon and Oâ€™Donnell are a perfect foil for one another in the full-forward line. Those two guys are key to the way Clare want to play, particularly Conlon.

They still use the possession game from Donal Tuohyâ€™s puck-outs and seldom go long But we can see how Clare look to target their full-forward line after going short from restarts.

1 minute 52 seconds â€” A Tuohy puck-out goes short to Jack Browne, who immediately looks to go long.

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 12.24.33 p.m.

He launches a ball onto the edge of the square.

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 12.25.30 p.m.

This is a major deviation from the last two years. Conlon eventually wins possession and although he concedes a free-out, Clareâ€™s tactic at this early stage is plain to see.

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 12.28.17 p.m.

4:12 â€” Clare intercept a Limerick puck-out on the half-back line andÂ David Reidy sends a nice pass into space in front of Oâ€™Donnell. TheÂ Ã‰ire Ã“g ace puts his shot wide but Clare are hitting their inside forwards as early as possible.

4:52 â€” Conor Cleary fires in a long clearance into Conlon, who wins it out in front of Mike Casey and slots over a lovely point from play.

12:57 â€”Â Another long Cleary drive sails over centre-back Declan Hannonâ€™s head.

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 12.33.13 p.m.

It lands into the paw of Conlon who plays a one-two with Collins.

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 12.33.38 p.m.

Conlon is fouled as he runs straight at goal and Duggan taps over the handy free.

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 12.33.48 p.m.

Traditionally, ClareÂ worked a lot of ball through the lines and the full-forward line were often starved of possession. But inside the first 13 minutes, there were at least a half-dozen examples of the Banner trying to find their full-forward duo. Thatâ€™s why theyâ€™re scoring and threatening up front a lot more.

1A. Clareâ€™s physicality and scrapping for the ball

When it does go long, the Clare forwards scrap and fight for everything. Thatâ€™s a major benefit when the game becomes unstructured and the rough and tumble stuff break out.

Here are a few examples of the Banner fighting for the sliotar:

21:41 â€”Â Clare are a much more physical proposition with Duggan at 10 and Conlon at 14. Theyâ€™re two proper target men, which is vital. In this instance, a clearance lands on the half-forward line and is won by Duggan.

Under enormous pressure from the Limerick rearguard, he slips it to Tony Kelly who picks out the unmarked run of David Fitzgerald up the right wing. FitzgeraldÂ applies the finish. Duggan gives Clare another dimension to their attack, providing an aerial threat outside of Conlon.

23:57 â€”Â  Another long ball goes in, but this time Oâ€™Donnell fights tigerishly for a ball he has no right to win.

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 12.46.24 p.m.

Conlon backs him up and intercepts before slotting over a terrific point.

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 12.46.51 p.m.

It shows that the perfect ball doesnâ€™t have to go inside and their full-forwards are happy to graft to win it.

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 12.47.12 p.m.

Conlon and Oâ€™Donnell have a nice relationship and seem to enjoy playing together.

28:29 â€” Limerickâ€™s full-back Casey is turned over by Conlon, Collins and Oâ€™Donnell. Thereâ€™s a scrap for possession, Cian Lynch comes away with it but his pass is intercepted by Fitzgerald.

He feeds Cathal Malone who is surrounded by Limerick plays, but Conlon has the awareness to recycle the ball out for Jamie Shanahan for an easy score.

37:51 â€”Â Clareâ€™s ability to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in is evident here. Another long Brown delivery goes in and Casey wins the break but heâ€™s driven over the endline by Collins and Conlon for a 65.

2. Clareâ€™s short game is still in the locker

Itâ€™s interesting to see Clare have the composure to take a look and pick out the free man with short stick passes when required. This move is a sign of the development in their game.

While they prefer to go long, they still have the ability to play it short.

54:26 â€”Â Clare intertwine three slick short passes which results in Collins drawing a foul.

66:40 â€”Â Galvin goes short to Collins, who feeds it inside to Browne. The sliotar is moved onto Kelly for a nice point. Four passes are executed brilliantly inside a 40 metre box and turned into a lovely score.

There are downsides to the short game too, as mistakes often happen more frequently. On a couple of occasions, Clare reverted back to type when they made bad decisions like carrying the ball into traffic and getting turned over.

It didnâ€™t happen too often, but there were a few incidents in the second-half which summed up how things can go wrong with poor decision making. Although it didnâ€™t happen too often, I thought it was interesting that these moments arrived during Clareâ€™s weakest spell in the game.

46:56 â€”Â  ClareÂ make trouble forÂ themselves after a short puck-out to David McInerney. He goes off on a risky solo run inside his own 45 instead of launching it inside.

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 12.51.51 p.m.

McInerney carries it into traffic, loses possession and does well to win it back. Once again heâ€™s surrounded by Limerick defenders and gives away the ball.

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 12.55.46 p.m.

Clare get away with it when Gearoid Hegarty picks the ball up off the ground, but itâ€™s a situation where they could have been badly punished.

56:23 â€”Â Another example of Clare carrying the ball into trouble. Tuohy picks out Fitzgerald, who solos into traffic and his poor looped pass is intercepted by Limerick wing-back Diarmuid Byrnes.

3. Accuracy

This is a vital part of Clareâ€™s challenge for Munster and All-Ireland crowns. Their style of play in recent years meant that, while they put up some big scores, they missed a lot of chances too.

Their accuracy has improved this year but there were still instances against Limerick where they were their conversion rate and execution in front of goal was sloppy.

The good

19:20 â€”Â Â Fitzgerald had a fine game when he came on for Morey in the first-half. His first score arrives after carrying it up the flank and splitting the posts. Itâ€™s the sort of score Clare have been massively inconsistent on in the past.

37:38 â€”Â Malone picks out Kelly and he slots over his second point from play. Kelly can sometimes be a little off on shooting, but heâ€™s a key figure and his accuracy is vital to their challenge.Â Â 

65:35 â€”Â A nice, slick Clare move sees Galvin with a chance to shoot from the half-forward line, but instead he sets up Duggan for an easy finish.

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 12.58.55 p.m.

This shows the growing maturity in Galvin.

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 12.59.07 p.m.

He makes the right decision to play a simple ball across to Duggan, who nails it.

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 12.59.14 p.m.

66:43 â€”Â Another long ball into the full-forward line. Conlon shows massive strength to win it and tags on a beautiful point from play. This is great execution from the Banner.

The bad

Clare had a sloppy period early in the second-half where they hit three wides in-a-row. This can sometimes be their AchillesÂ heel. If they can cut this out of their game theyâ€™ll be a hard side to beat.

49:33 â€”Â Fitzgerald makes a great run up the left wing but sends a poor shot wide from 45m out.

50:56 â€”Â Fitzgerald plays a good ball into the corner for Conlon.

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 1.04.44 p.m.

With two defenders on him, Conlon should recycle it but decides to shoot from a very narrow angle and it goes well wide. This is the secondÂ scoring chance Clare have missed in 90 seconds.

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 1.05.05 p.m.

51:51 â€” Kelly hits a very poor wide. Thatâ€™s three wides from three excellent scoring chances for the Banner inside 150 seconds. Itâ€™s an area of their game that has cost them in the past and they need to look at tidying it up.

Conclusion

Clearly, Clare have a style of play theyâ€™re very comfortable with. Theyâ€™ve got key players all over the field who make them tick: Tuohy, Pat Oâ€™Connor, Cleary, Galvin, Kelly, Duggan, Conlon and Oâ€™Donnell.

Tony Kelly and Cian Lynch Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

What I like about Clare is theyâ€™ve brought more of a physical dimension this summer. Theyâ€™ve got two big target men in attack which means they can go long, but theyâ€™ve also got the short game in the locker that theyâ€™re able to pull out when the game requires it. Thatâ€™s a pretty powerful combination.

If their accuracy and execution of scoring chances are in a high percentage, then theyâ€™re a force to be reckoned with for sure.

Dugganâ€™s brilliant return from placed ball means Cork will be very wary of conceding frees tomorrow. Cork bring a different challenge â€“ theyâ€™re an athletic, dynamic running team, even more so than Clare.

Peter Duggan signs autographs after the game Peter Duggan signs autographs after the Limerick game Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

I donâ€™t think the Banner will be able to run their short game through Cork as the Rebels have athletes all over the field who can cover ground very easily. A short game on its own wonâ€™t beat Cork, which means Clareâ€™s long-ball game will be very important on Sunday.

Itâ€™s set-up to be an enthralling final.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Mickey Harte sticks to his guns as Tyrone name unchanged side for Cavan clash

Kilkenny All-Ireland winning hurling captain Joyce to make AFL debut

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tommy Dunne
@DunneTfdunne

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Hope Solo set for RTÃ‰ panel debut as World Cup last 16 schedule is announced
Hope Solo set for RTÃ‰ panel debut as World Cup last 16 schedule is announced
335 VAR checks in World Cup brings 99% decision-making accuracy, according to Fifa
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
Former Tottenham defender Goran Bunjevcevic dies aged 45
Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury
HURLING
Thrilling games and shock results - new round-robin series has been incredible but could be even better
Thrilling games and shock results - new round-robin series has been incredible but could be even better
Hogan and Fennelly on Kilkenny bench as Cody rings changes for Leinster final
Clare trust unchanged side to win their first Munster title in 20 years
ENGLAND
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Brilliant Januzaj strike sees unbeaten Belgium top Group G as England suffer World Cup defeat
As it happened: England vs Belgium, World Cup
WORLD CUP 2018
From Cashel to Buenos Aires: the remarkable Irish influence on Argentina's football history
From Cashel to Buenos Aires: the remarkable Irish influence on Argentina's football history
Iranian World Cup star quits international football after criticism affected mother's health
Which was your favourite goal from the World Cup group stages?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie