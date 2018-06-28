This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 25 °C Thursday 28 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fans who bring flares or smoke bombs to Sunday's Munster final will be removed from stadium

The Munster Council and Gardaí have issued a statement.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 28 Jun 2018, 2:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,666 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4096849
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MUNSTER GAA OFFICIALS have urged fans not to bring flares or smoke bombs to Sunday’s senior hurling decider between Clare and Cork in Semple Stadium.

The provincial GAA body have released a statement to outline the warning from themselves and Thurles Gardaí before the showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Supporters who bring flares, smoke bombs and any other pyrotechnic devices into the ground will be ejected and may face arrest.

“These devices are extremely dangerous, particularly when used in a confined space, such as a terrace with thousands of fellow supporters present,” stated Munster GAA operations manager John Brennan.

“Flares can burn at a very high temperature and present a serious safety risk to those holding them and to those in the general vicinity, especially young children.

“Smoke bombs also burn at high temperatures and can be dangerous for those with asthma or breathing difficulties.

“These items are not designed for use in confined spaces and it is against ground regulations to enter the stadium and set them off.

“We want all supporters to enjoy the occasion in Thurles on Sunday and we ask the very small number of supporters who bring these items to games to refrain from doing so.”

The match is expected to sell out with only Killinan End terrace tickets still available. They remain on sale via tickets.ie or Centra and Super Valu outlets while stocks last.

It’s the second successive year that Cork and Clare have met at this stage with the Rebels winning out 1-25 to 1-20 last year. Throw-in for Sunday’s senior tie is 2pm with Limerick facing Tipperary in the minor final at 11.30am.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Tweaks here and there as Cork and Kerry name sides for Munster U20 decider

David Burke – ‘They still fear us in a way, I think anyway. They still fear playing Galway’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Embassy-storming, Korean-cradling Mexico fans are winning this World Cup
Embassy-storming, Korean-cradling Mexico fans are winning this World Cup
Neymar's influence grows as Brazil cruise through to last-16 meeting with Mexico
'He's still recovering' - Belgium's top marksman Lukaku ruled out of Group G showdown with England
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury
Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury
'We did not play like world champions. Therefore, we deserved to be eliminated'
'We're here to win, not plot final route,' says England boss Southgate
GERMANY
South Korea celebrated like they had qualified for last 16 as players weren't told Sweden were cruising
South Korea celebrated like they had qualified for last 16 as players weren't told Sweden were cruising
World champions Germany crash out at group stage following Korean humiliation
As it happened: South Korea v Germany, World Cup, Group F
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
Southampton snap up 16-year-old Ireland underage international from Sligo Rovers
Southampton sign Celtic midfielder for €8 million
LIONEL MESSI
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother
Can Lionel Messi save Argentina from themselves?
Messi and Rojo magic helps nervy Argentina reach World Cup last 16

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie