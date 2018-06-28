Fans who bring flares or smoke bombs to Sunday's Munster final will be removed from stadium

MUNSTER GAA OFFICIALS have urged fans not to bring flares or smoke bombs to Sunday’s senior hurling decider between Clare and Cork in Semple Stadium.

The provincial GAA body have released a statement to outline the warning from themselves and Thurles Gardaí before the showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Supporters who bring flares, smoke bombs and any other pyrotechnic devices into the ground will be ejected and may face arrest.

“These devices are extremely dangerous, particularly when used in a confined space, such as a terrace with thousands of fellow supporters present,” stated Munster GAA operations manager John Brennan.

“Flares can burn at a very high temperature and present a serious safety risk to those holding them and to those in the general vicinity, especially young children.

“Smoke bombs also burn at high temperatures and can be dangerous for those with asthma or breathing difficulties.

“These items are not designed for use in confined spaces and it is against ground regulations to enter the stadium and set them off.

“We want all supporters to enjoy the occasion in Thurles on Sunday and we ask the very small number of supporters who bring these items to games to refrain from doing so.”

The match is expected to sell out with only Killinan End terrace tickets still available. They remain on sale via tickets.ie or Centra and Super Valu outlets while stocks last.

It’s the second successive year that Cork and Clare have met at this stage with the Rebels winning out 1-25 to 1-20 last year. Throw-in for Sunday’s senior tie is 2pm with Limerick facing Tipperary in the minor final at 11.30am.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!