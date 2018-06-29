Clare trust unchanged side to win their first Munster title in 20 years

CLARE JOINT MANAGERS Gerry Oâ€™Connor and Donal Moloney have named an unchanged side for Sundayâ€™s Munster senior hurling final against Cork (2pm).

The Banner are bidding for their first provincial crown since Ger Loughnane steered them to the title in 1998.

They booked their place in Sundayâ€™s Thurles decider with a 11-point trimming of a flat Limerick side a fortnight ago, and Oâ€™Connor and Moloney have shown faith in the same starting XV.

David Reidy is available to start at wing-forward after his controversial red card for an off-the-ball incident against Limerick was rescinded on appeal.

But Moloney will not on the sideline after failing in his bid to have his three-month ban overturned by the Central Hearings Committee.

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Patrick Oâ€™Connor (Tubber â€“ captain)

3. David McInerney (Tulla)

4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

6. Conor Cleary (St Josephâ€™s Miltown Malbay)

7. Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

12. David Reidy (Ã‰ire Ã“g)

13. Podge Collins â€¨(Cratloe)

14. John Conlon (Clonlara)

15. Shane Oâ€™Donnell (Ã‰ire Ã“g)

