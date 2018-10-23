This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Staying put! Clare GAA confirm duo will manage senior hurling side again for 2019 season

Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor will take charge for a third season.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 10:44 PM
33 minutes ago 562 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4300990

DONAL MOLONEY AND Gerry O’Connor will manage the Clare senior hurlers again for the 2019 season.

Gerry O'Connor and Donal Moloney O'Connor and Moloney have been in charge of Clare since October 2016. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The pair were formally ratified on Tuesday evening at a Clare county board meeting as the joint managers for next year’s campaign.

It will mark the third season that Moloney and O’Connor will be in charge, having first taken the managerial reins in October 2016. 

Clare lost out to Galway at the All-Ireland semi-final replay stage in August by 1-17 to 2-13 in Semple Stadium, eight days after playing out a thrilling draw that finished 1-30 apiece after extra-time in Croke Park.

For the second successive year Clare contested the Munster final this summer but again lost out to Cork. Their Munster round-robin campaign saw them begin with a defeat to Cork before they rebounded to claim victories over Waterford, Tipperary and Limerick.

They overturned Wexford at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage to ensure Clare would return to senior action in Croke Park for the first time in the championship since their 2013 Liam MacCarthy Cup triumph.

Donal Moloney celebrates after the game Clare boss Donal Moloney celebrates after the 0-27 to 1-17 victory over Wexford. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Clare are due to begin their 2019 Munster championship campaign away to Waterford on the weekend of 12-13 May next year followed by a home game against Tipperary, a trip to face Limerick and another home tie to Cork.

Moloney, a native of Scarriff, and O’Connor, who hails from Killanena, had previously burst to prominence with their exploits at underage management level for Clare.

They steered Clare to a five-in-a-row of Munster titles with minor wins in 2010 and 2011, before achieving U21 successes in 2012, 2013 and 2014. All three of those U21 campaigns culminated in All-Ireland victories. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Keita and Henderson ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash but there's good news
    Keita and Henderson ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash but there's good news
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Real Madrid skipper Ramos quick to play down training ground bust-up
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United
    Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United
    Boost for Man United and Juve as Valencia held by Young Boys
    Mourinho walks half a mile to Old Trafford as Man United bus stuck in traffic again
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    As it happened: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League
    As it happened: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League
    'Men against teenagers - as 1-0 defeats go, this was a thrashing': Juve's Euro lesson to United
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Exquisite David Silva finish helps inspire Man City to comfortable Champions League victory
    Exquisite David Silva finish helps inspire Man City to comfortable Champions League victory
    Around 20 injured in escalator incident ahead of Champions League clash
    Man City are not ready to win the Champions League, claims Guardiola

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie