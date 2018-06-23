This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Geaney strikes twice as Kerry reign supreme in Munster for sixth straight year

The Kingdom won their 47th Munster MFC crown this afternoon, defeating Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

By Denis Hurley Saturday 23 Jun 2018, 6:07 PM
1 hour ago 6,438 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4088326
John Murphy and Darragh Rahilly in action this evening.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
John Murphy and Darragh Rahilly in action this evening.
John Murphy and Darragh Rahilly in action this evening.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Kerry 3-21

Clare 1-7

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

KERRY MADE IT six Electric Ireland Munster MFC titles in a row as they saw off Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening.

While the Kingdom fell behind early on as Thomas Kelly’s goal put the Banner 1-0 to 0-2 ahead, they seized a firm grip on the game for the remainder of the half, with nine different players on target as they established a 1-15 to 1-2 half-time lead.

Dylan Geaney’s goal — as he reacted quickly when Paul Walsh’s free hit the post — put them 1-3 to 1-0 in front again and Walsh and Paul O’Shea impressed in attack as they eased clear.

Half-time sub Tadhg Lillis did have the first point of the second half for Clare, but Kerry responded as Geaney netted again, palming home when another Walsh broke in the Clare goalmouth.

Clare continued to show endeavour and twice were unlucky with goal chances, Kerry netminder Marc Kelliher saving brilliantly from Mark McInerney – Emmet McMahon converting the resultant 45 – and Chibby Okoye.

John Murphy and Jack O'Connor Jack O'Connor kicks a point. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

At the other end, Darragh Rahilly and Walsh added Kerry points, with Walsh getting a third goal on 50, punching home form Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaioch’s delivery.

Scorers for Kerry: Paul Walsh 1-7 (0-4 frees), Dylan Geaney 2-3, Jack O’Connor, Darragh Rahilly, Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaioch (0-1 free) 0-2 each, Dan McCarthy, Darragh Lyne, Killian Falvey, Michael Lenihan 0-1 each.

Scorer for Clare: Thomas Kelly 1-0. Shane Meehan (0-1 free), Emmet McMahon (0-1 45) 0-2 each, Mark McInerney (free), Conor Hassett, Tadhg Lillis 0-1 each.

Kerry:

1. Marc Kelliher (Glenflesk)

2. Conor Flannery (Dingle)
3. Owen Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla)
4. David Mangan (Laune Rangers)

5. Colm Moriarty (Annascaul)
6. Dan McCarthy (Kenmare)
7. Dan Murphy (Rathmore)

8. Darragh Rahilly (Rathmore)
9. Darragh Lyne (Legion)

10. Paul Walsh (Brosna)
11. Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin)
12. Killian Falvey (Annascaul)

13. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)
14. Jack O’Connor (Beaufort)
15. Michael Lenihan (Dr Crokes)

Subs:

20. Seán Quilter (Austin Stacks) for O’Shea (41)
17. Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaioch (An Ghaeltacht) for Lenihan (42)
19. Jack Kennelly (Ballydonoghue) for Geaney (48)
21. James McCarthy (Kenmare) for Fitzgerald (53)
22. David Dineen (Rathmore) for Rahilly (55)
23. Seán Óg Moran (Dingle) for Mangan (58)

Clare:

1. Michael Garrihy (St Breckan’s)

2. Jack Reidy (Shannon Gaels)
3. Darragh Connelly (Ennistymon)
5. Gavin D’Auria (Éire Óg)

6. Cillian Rouine (Ennistymon)
4. John Murphy (Ennistymon)
7. Aidan O’Connor (Kilmurry-Ibrickane)

8. Chibby Okoye (Banner)
9. Emmet McMahon (Kildysart)

19. Jack Regan (Ennistymon)
11. Cian McDonough (St Joeph’s Doora-Barefield)
10. Thomas Kelly (Shannon Gaels)

15. Mark McInerney (Éire Óg)
14. Shane Meehan (Banner)
17. Joey Droney (Michael Cusacks)

Subs:

24. Tadhg Lillis (Doonbeg) for Regan (half-time)
12. Pádraic O’Donoghue (Cooraclare) for Droney (half-time)
13. Kevin Keane (Corofin) for McInerney (45)
23. Conor Hassett (Kildysart) for D’Auria (54)
18. Ryan Barry (Ennistymon) for O’Connnor (60)
21. Manus Doherty (Éire Óg) for Lillis (60, black card)

Referee: John Ryan (Cork)

Boost for Clare as attacker cleared to play in Munster hurling final against Cork

Lilywhites prevail in the Christy Ring final, Sligo clinch the Lory Meagher Cup

