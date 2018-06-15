This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The teams for the Munster hurling shoot-out between Clare and Limerick are in

Podge Collins is back for the Banner.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Jun 2018, 10:45 PM
1 hour ago 3,735 Views 11 Comments
BOTH CLARE AND Limerick have revealed their respective hands for the much-anticipated Munster senior hurling championship clash between the counties on Sunday afternoon.

Podge Collins celebrates after the game Podge Collins is back in Clare's starting XV. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Clare, sitting in second place in the round-robin standings, know victory in Ennis would see them through to a second consecutive Munster decider, while Limerick will be looking to advance having impressed with two wins and a draw in the championship to date.

Joint managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor have named a strong Clare side for the showdown at Cusack Park, with the Banner making two changes in personnel from last time out against Tipperary.

Seadna Morey comes in for David Fitzgerald while Podge Collins is back to start at right corner forward in place of his club team-mate Conor McGrath.

As for Limerick, John Kiely has selected an unchanged starting XV for the round five clash after they defeated Waterford last time out.

In the only alteration to the matchday squad, Aaron Gillane returns from suspension to take his place on the bench, with Pat Ryan making way.

Throw-in on Sunday is at 2pm and the game is live on RTÉ2.

Clare:

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)
3. Conor Cleary (Miltown Malbay)
4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
6. David McInerney (Tulla)
7. Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)
9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney Quin)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
12. David Reidy (Eire Og)

13. Podge Collins (Cratloe)
14. John Conlon (Clonlara)
15. Shane O’Donnell (Eire Og).

Subs:

16. Andrew Fahy (Whitegate)
17. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)
18. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)
19. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)
20. Michael O’Malley (Kilmaley)
21. Ryan Taylor (Clooney Quin)
22. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)
23. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)
24. Michael O’Neill (Kilmaley)
25. Conor McGrath (Cratloe)
26. Daragh Corry (Tulla).

Limerick:

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
14. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock).

Subs:

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)
17. Paul Browne (Bruff)
18. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
19. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)
20. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
21. Seamus Hickey (Murroe-Boher)
22. Richie McCarthy (Blackrock)
23. Barry Murphy (Doon)
24. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
25. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)
26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca).

