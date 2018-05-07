The clash at Cusack Park throws-in at 5.45pm.
Limerick 0-8 Clare 0-3
Ryan finishes off another Limerick move with a snapshot over the bar. He has three points so far this afternoon.
Limerick 0-7 Clare 0-3
Gary Cooney sends over a good score for Clare. At the far end Limerick have a hint of a goal but Darren O’Connell’s shot on goal hits his team-mate Brian Ryan and is cleared.

Limerick 0-7 Clare 0-2
Limerick star Paddy O’Loughlin lands the best score of the day so far with a booming effort from midfield.
Limerick 0-6 Clare 0-2
Feakle’s Steven Conway hits a badly needed score for Clare.
Three wides for Clare now and they need to start taking their chances.
Limerick 0-5 Clare 0-1
Flanagan heavily involved as he assists Darren O’Connell for Limerick’s fifth.
Limerick 0-4 Clare 0-1
Brian Ryan settles for a point, he looks very sharp early on. Kyle Hayes is having a huge influence at centre-back for the Shannonsiders.
The winners of this game will travel to Semple Stadium to face Tipperary in the semi-final.
Limerick 0-3 Clare 0-1
Goal opportunity for Limerick after Seamus Flanagan set-up Boylan for a chance, but it was saved by the Banner keeper.
Limerick 0-3 Clare 0-0
Brian Ryan races forward and slots over for Limerick, who now lead by three.
Limerick 0-2 Clare 0-0
Doon’s Barry Murphy doubles the Limerick lead from a free.
Limerick 0-1 Clare 0-0
Conor Boylan gives Limerick the lead after he was assisted by Kyle Hayes.
We’re underway in Ennis!
The game is live on TG4 and throws-in at 5.45pm.
Welcome to this evening’s coverage of the Munster U21 hurlingÂ quarter-final between Clare and Limerick.
Here’s how the teams are named to start:
Limerick
1. Jamie Power (Monaleen)
2. Brian McPartland (Doon)
3. Josh Adams (Ballybrown)
4. John Flynn (Patrickswell)
5. Daniel Minehan (Ahane)
6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
7. Thomas Grimes (Na Piarsaigh)
8. Paddy Oâ€™Loughlin (Kilmallock)
9. Mike Mackey (Adare)
10. Brian Ryan (South Liberties)
11. Barry Murphy (Doon)
12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)
13. Darren Oâ€™Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
15. Oisin Oâ€™Reilly (Kilmallock)
Clare
1. Killian Nugent
2. Conor Oâ€™Halloran
3. Ross Hayes
4. Bradley Higgins
5. Diarmuid Ryan
6. Jason McCarthy
7. Pauric McNamara
8. Michael Corry
9. Kieran Galvin
10. Aidan McCarthy
11. Gary Cooney
12. Steven Conway
13. Joe Carmody
14. Colin Guilfoyle
15. Billy Connors
