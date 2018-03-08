Tony Kelly returns as Clare make five changes for Waterford clash

DONAL MOLONEY AND Gerry Oâ€™Connor have named their side to face Waterford in the fifth round of the Allianz National Hurling League and it contains five changes to the lineup which slipped to a first defeat of the season in Wexford.

Captain Patrick Oâ€™Connor returns from injury at right corner-back in place of Jason McCarthy, while David Fitzgerald comes in for Mikey Oâ€™Malley at left wing-back after his man-of-the-match display in the Fitzgibbon Cup final.

Tony Kelly, who also starred in ULâ€™s win a fortnight ago, is back in Moloney and Oâ€™Connorâ€™s midfield for his first inter-county run-out since 18 February. Kelly deputises for Colm Galvin, who misses out through injury.

Further up the park, Ian Galvin replaces Niall Deasy in the half-forward line, while Conor McGrath comes in for Podge Collins at right corner-forward.

David Fitzgerald and Tony Kelly return for Clare Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Throw-in at Walsh Park on Sunday is at 2:30pm.

Clare team to play Waterford

1 Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2 Patrick Oâ€™Connor (c) (Tubber)

3 Conor Cleary (St Josephâ€™s Miltown)

4 Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5 Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

6 David McInerney (Tulla)

7 David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8 Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

9 Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10 Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

11 John Conlon (Clonlara)

12 David Reidy (Ã‰ire Ã“g)

13 Shane Oâ€™Donnell (Ã‰ire Ã“g)

14 Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

15 Conor McGrath (Cratloe)

Replacements

Andrew Fahy (Whitegate), Mikey Oâ€™Malley (Kilmaley), Paul Flanagan (Ballyea), Cathal McInerney (Cratloe), Daragh Corry (Tulla), Podge Collins (Cratloe), Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge), Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), Niall Deasy (Ballyea), Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), Mikey Oâ€™Neill (Kilmaley)