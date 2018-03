Tony Kelly returns as Clare make five changes for Waterford clash

DONAL MOLONEY AND Gerry O’Connor have named their side to face Waterford in the fifth round of the Allianz National Hurling League and it contains five changes to the lineup which slipped to a first defeat of the season in Wexford.

Captain Patrick O’Connor returns from injury at right corner-back in place of Jason McCarthy, while David Fitzgerald comes in for Mikey O’Malley at left wing-back after his man-of-the-match display in the Fitzgibbon Cup final.

Tony Kelly, who also starred in UL’s win a fortnight ago, is back in Moloney and O’Connor’s midfield for his first inter-county run-out since 18 February. Kelly deputises for Colm Galvin, who misses out through injury.

Further up the park, Ian Galvin replaces Niall Deasy in the half-forward line, while Conor McGrath comes in for Podge Collins at right corner-forward.

David Fitzgerald and Tony Kelly return for Clare Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Throw-in at Walsh Park on Sunday is at 2:30pm.

Clare team to play Waterford

1 Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2 Patrick O’Connor (c) (Tubber)

3 Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)

4 Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5 Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

6 David McInerney (Tulla)

7 David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8 Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

9 Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10 Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

11 John Conlon (Clonlara)

12 David Reidy (Éire Óg)

13 Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

14 Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

15 Conor McGrath (Cratloe)

Replacements

Andrew Fahy (Whitegate), Mikey O’Malley (Kilmaley), Paul Flanagan (Ballyea), Cathal McInerney (Cratloe), Daragh Corry (Tulla), Podge Collins (Cratloe), Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge), Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), Niall Deasy (Ballyea), Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), Mikey O’Neill (Kilmaley)