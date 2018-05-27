This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 27 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clare up and running in style as they see off injury-hit Waterford

The visitors lost key players at crucial times, as the Banner County pulled clear through 1-10 from Peter Duggan.

By Eoin Brennan Sunday 27 May 2018, 6:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,873 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4039233
Conor Cleary signs an autograph for a young fan at full-time.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Conor Cleary signs an autograph for a young fan at full-time.
Conor Cleary signs an autograph for a young fan at full-time.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Clare 2-27

Waterford 2-18

Eoin Brennan reports from Cusack Park

FORTRESS CUSACK PARK proved inspirational as Clare ignited their Munster senior hurling championship challenge with a nine point-victory over 14-man Waterford in front of 13,736 this afternoon.

Over two decades on from their last home provincial tie, the Banner played with far more grit and intensity than their opening reverse to Cork, epitomised by full-forward John Conlon who provided a wrecking ball to Waterford’s chances of causing a first upset of the new format.

Trailing by four points by the turn of the second quarter, the Clonlara man first won a penalty for Peter Duggan to crash to the net before scoring one himself six minutes later to firmly turn the tide in his side’s favour for the remainder, helped in the main by Peter Duggan’s placed balls and a five point second half haul from Tony Kelly.

On the flip side, it was much more than just an opening defeat for Waterford who, already without key players Austin Gleeson and Pauric Mahony, lost Tadgh de Burca, Noel Connors, Darragh Fives and Barry Coughlan to injury at varying stages while also seeing captain Kevin Moran dismissed for a high challenge on Kelly by the three-quarter mark.

Every injury impacted like a dagger in Waterford’s hopes while allowing Clare to flourish in a routine second half that had a certain inevitability about the result from a long way off.

It was all so different in the opening quarter when wind-assisted Waterford used the direct route to build up an early cushion. That was highlighted by the opening goal in the ninth minute when a Stephen O’Keeffe puck-out was gathered by Tom Devine who had an effort on goal saved by goalkeeper Donal Tuohy before Maurice Shanahan fired the rebound to the net at 1-4 to 0-3.

Momentum altered with de Burca’s injury followed quickly by Conlon’s penalty in the 17th minute though as Peter Duggan found the top left corner of the net to kickstart the Banner’s bid.

John Conlon scores a point despite Shane Fives John Conlon scores a point for Clare. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

And the crowd were soon in full voice when an inspirational dispossessing shoulder from Shane O’Donnell resulted in a point before the hosts grabbed a second goal in the 23rd minute.

Again Conlon was the target, turning his marker and fending off two further challenges before dispatching to the net, with four additional unanswered points, three from Duggan, giving the home side a 2-10 to 1-06 advantage by the 32nd minute.

Waterford did raid for three of the last four points to lower the half-time deficit to five at 2-11 to 1-09 but it would come at a cost as Connors was also forced off with a back injury at the break.

And despite answering an early Kelly blitz with a goal from substitute Tommy Ryan on the restart, subsequent injuries to full-back Coughlan and centre-back Fives along with the dismissal of Moran left Waterford in disarray as the second half progressed.

Increased indiscipline was punished by Duggan who ended with 1-10 from placed balls while even a Stephen Bennett inspired fightback was merely damage limitation as Kelly and Conlon continued to top up the winning margin to get Clare off the mark in style.

Scorers for Clare: Peter Duggan 1-10 (1-0 Pen, 9f, 1’65); Tony Kelly 0-6; John Conlon 1-3; Jamie Shanahan, Colm Galvin 0-2 each; David Fitzgerald, Conor McGrath, Shane O’Donnell, David Reidy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Maurice Shanahan 1-6 (6f); Tommy Ryan 1-1; Stephen Bennett, Jake Dillon 0-2 each; Tadgh de Burca, Conor Gleeson, Philip Mahony, Tom Devine, Kevin Moran, Jamie Barron, DJ Foran 0-1 each.

Clare:

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
6. David McInerney (Tulla)
2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)

5. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)
3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)
19. Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)
10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
12. David Reidy (Éire Óg)

13. Conor McGrath (Cratloe)
11. John Conlon (Clonlara)
15. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

Subs:

25. Podge Collins (Cratloe) for McGrath (60)
7. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge) for Malone (64)
22. Niall Deasy (Ballyea) for Reidy (65)
24. Mikey O’Neill (Kilmaley) for O’Donnell (67)
26. Daragh Corry (Tulla) for Conlon (68)

Waterford:

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

3. Barry Coughlan (Ballygunner)
2. Shane Fives (Tourin)
4. Noel Connors (Passage)

7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)
5. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)
6. Darragh Fives (Tourin)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
9. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)
21. Maurice Shanahan (Lismore)
12. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

14. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)
11. Tom Devine (Modeligo)
15. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

Subs:

17. Colm Roche (Shamrocks) for de Burca (14, inj)
13. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart) for Connors (HT, inj)
26. DJ Foran (Portlaw) for Walsh (HT)
23. Tommy Ryan (Tallow) for D. Fives (38, inj)
18. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner) for Coughlan (45, inj)

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Brennan
@BrennanEoin
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'I think there is interest from his end' - Rooney would thrive in MLS, says DC United boss
'I think there is interest from his end' - Rooney would thrive in MLS, says DC United boss
'I lost Liverpool the game' – Karius apologises for costly Champions League howlers
'It was like wrestling' – Klopp unhappy with Ramos challenge on Salah
LEINSTER
'The sooner a decision is made the better for everyone involved'
'The sooner a decision is made the better for everyone involved'
Masterful Sexton pulls the strings as Leinster learn how to do the double
'Seeing this guy lift the trophy is the thing that gives me most satisfaction'
LIVERPOOL
The story of Arsenal's tragic lost star in the making and more of the week's best sportswriting
The story of Arsenal's tragic lost star in the making and more of the week's best sportswriting
Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League
Wanted by Man United, Gareth Bale hints at move away from Real Madrid after 'best goal ever'
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool
'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool
Mo Salah is now a serious doubt for the 2018 World Cup
Liverpool's flaws exposed and more Champions League final talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie